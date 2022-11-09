Pinellas voters favor conservative candidates for County Commission, School Board

Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-aligned candidates elected to Pinellas County School Board
The Tampa Bay area experienced a historic red wave Tuesday night. The Pinellas County School Board will welcome two new, Ron DeSantis-aligned members after Tuesday night’s election — Stephanie Meyer and Dawn Peters. Peters took the District 3 seat with 52.06% of the vote. She faced Keesha Benson...
tampabeacon.com
Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough
TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
suncoastnews.com
Penny for Pasco tax renewed; Hernandez wins School Board race
Pasco County voters on Nov. 8 voted overwhelmingly to renew a referendum to extend the Penny for Pasco sales tax for another 15 years. The 1% tax, which has generated about $1 billion over the past 18 years, helps the school district pay for construction projects and the county government afford traffic improvements, among other expenses. Final vote tallies showed nearly 65% of voters backed another round of the tax.
HART terminated several high-ranking employees this week
CEO Adelee Le Grand said that more cuts may be coming due a recently failed transportation tax vote.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements
A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
Republicans win big in Hillsborough county, flipping county commission
Election night ended with a big upset for state and local Democrats. Many said they were shocked, but some, like ABC Action News’ political analyst Susan McManus said she saw this coming months ago.
Hillsborough voters reject disputed transportation surtax in November
After a court battle and mass confusion about the Hillsborough County Transportation Surtax Referendum, the voters who did cast a vote on the issue rejected it by a two-point margin.
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County 2022 General Election Results
The Associated Press has called the governor race, senate race, and all three of Florida’s cabinet races. Governor Ron DeSantis has been re-elected over former governor Charlie Christ. Marco Rubio has been elected over Val Demings. Ashley Moody has been reelected attorney general, Jimmy Patronis has been elected chief financial officer and Wilton Simpson has been elected agriculture commissioner. Both Jimmy Patronis and Wilton Simpson are from Pasco. Gus Michael Bilirakis has been elected US Representative in Congress District 12 over Kimberly Walker.
thetampabay100.com
Danny Alvarez defeats incumbent Andrew Learned in new East Hillsborough district
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated first-term Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned for House District 69 Tuesday night. Alvarez collected 57.09% of the vote, while Learned received 42.91%. The new district closely resembles that of former House District 57, which is represented by Republican Rep. Mike Beltran. But, Beltran opted to relocate and...
observernews.net
Busciglio award recounts last dairy farm in Hillsborough County
For 67 years the Busciglio family milked cows in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, back when the industry in Hillsborough County was growing and thriving, and for decades the end to local dairy farming was nowhere in sight. On Nov. 3 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, tribute was...
wuft.org
See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
suncoastnews.com
New Port Richey church’s demonstrations draw criticism
NEW PORT RICHEY — The public comment portion of the City Council’s Nov. 1 meeting got a bit raucous when a controversial preacher elicited a loud chorus of boos and angry comments from others in attendance. Victor McLeskey, pastor of KVJ Baptist Church, came to the council to...
Democrat Alan Cohn concedes to Republican Laurel Lee in US House District 15 race
of a dozen or so in the Hillsborough County Democratic Party offices, Alan Cohn gave a brief but emphatic concession speech in the race for Florida US House District 15, hugging his family and thanking his supporters.
New congressional districts turned 4 Florida seats Republican
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Every ten years new congressional lines are drawn to reflect population changes indicated by the most recent Census. Florida gained a congressional seat due to population increase, now with 28 congressional seats, up from 27. That meant nearly every seat would be adjusted in some way but a few districts would be greatly impacted in terms of political leaning.
businessobserverfl.com
Voters approve massive downtown development
Clearwater residents approved a referendum Tuesday, Nov. 8, that allows the city to sell two properties to developers with plans to bring hundreds of apartments, hotel rooms and retail development to the long-beleaguered downtown. Voters supported the referendum, which changed the city’s charter to allow for the sale of the...
Charlie Crist, Janet Cruz among election losses for Tampa Bay Democrats
There have been a few bright spots.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County declares local state of emergency
BROOKSVILLE – The county government has declared a local state of emergency, the county said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon. At 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Nicole was about 55 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 135 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving west at 13 mph.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County issues local State of Emergency, opens shelter
The County Commission has issued a local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, allowing the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community, according to a news release. It is in effect for seven days unless renewed or rescinded.
FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory speech: ‘We reject woke ideology’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a triumphant speech at the Tampa Convention Center on Tuesday night, basking in his 19-point victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. “We faced the tasks, we took the hits, we weathered the storms, and we stood our ground. We did not back down. We had the conviction to guide us, and […] The post FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory speech: ‘We reject woke ideology’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
