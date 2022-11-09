ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas voters favor conservative candidates for County Commission, School Board

By Jack Evans, Jeffrey S. Solochek, Colleen Wright, Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
tampabeacon.com

Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Penny for Pasco tax renewed; Hernandez wins School Board race

Pasco County voters on Nov. 8 voted overwhelmingly to renew a referendum to extend the Penny for Pasco sales tax for another 15 years. The 1% tax, which has generated about $1 billion over the past 18 years, helps the school district pay for construction projects and the county government afford traffic improvements, among other expenses. Final vote tallies showed nearly 65% of voters backed another round of the tax.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements

A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando County 2022 General Election Results

The Associated Press has called the governor race, senate race, and all three of Florida’s cabinet races. Governor Ron DeSantis has been re-elected over former governor Charlie Christ. Marco Rubio has been elected over Val Demings. Ashley Moody has been reelected attorney general, Jimmy Patronis has been elected chief financial officer and Wilton Simpson has been elected agriculture commissioner. Both Jimmy Patronis and Wilton Simpson are from Pasco. Gus Michael Bilirakis has been elected US Representative in Congress District 12 over Kimberly Walker.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
thetampabay100.com

Danny Alvarez defeats incumbent Andrew Learned in new East Hillsborough district

Republican Danny Alvarez defeated first-term Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned for House District 69 Tuesday night. Alvarez collected 57.09% of the vote, while Learned received 42.91%. The new district closely resembles that of former House District 57, which is represented by Republican Rep. Mike Beltran. But, Beltran opted to relocate and...
BRANDON, FL
wuft.org

See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections

Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

New Port Richey church’s demonstrations draw criticism

NEW PORT RICHEY — The public comment portion of the City Council’s Nov. 1 meeting got a bit raucous when a controversial preacher elicited a loud chorus of boos and angry comments from others in attendance. Victor McLeskey, pastor of KVJ Baptist Church, came to the council to...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

New congressional districts turned 4 Florida seats Republican

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Every ten years new congressional lines are drawn to reflect population changes indicated by the most recent Census. Florida gained a congressional seat due to population increase, now with 28 congressional seats, up from 27. That meant nearly every seat would be adjusted in some way but a few districts would be greatly impacted in terms of political leaning.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Voters approve massive downtown development

Clearwater residents approved a referendum Tuesday, Nov. 8, that allows the city to sell two properties to developers with plans to bring hundreds of apartments, hotel rooms and retail development to the long-beleaguered downtown. Voters supported the referendum, which changed the city’s charter to allow for the sale of the...
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County declares local state of emergency

BROOKSVILLE – The county government has declared a local state of emergency, the county said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon. At 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Nicole was about 55 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 135 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving west at 13 mph.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County issues local State of Emergency, opens shelter

The County Commission has issued a local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, allowing the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community, according to a news release. It is in effect for seven days unless renewed or rescinded.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory speech: ‘We reject woke ideology’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a triumphant speech at the Tampa Convention Center on Tuesday night, basking in his 19-point victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. “We faced the tasks, we took the hits, we weathered the storms, and we stood our ground. We did not back down. We had the conviction to guide us, and […] The post FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory speech: ‘We reject woke ideology’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

