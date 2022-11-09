ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Republican Michael Lawler wins election to U.S. House in New York's 17th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Michael Lawler wins election to U.S. House in New York's 17th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON STATE
NY1

Rep. Pat Ryan on why freedom is a winning message for Democrats

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan has secured a full term in Congress after narrowly defeating Republican state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the race for New York’s 18th Congressional District. Schmitt called Ryan to concede early Wednesday morning. Ryan declared victory during a speech in Kingston shortly after. The district Ryan...
KINGSTON, NY
NY1

McCarthy could face 'real challenge' holding small GOP majority together, expert says

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is potentially on the cusp of a moment he's waited years for – though it might not have been the one he envisioned. Not long after entering Congress in 2007, the Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., entered the ranks of House Republican leadership. In 2015, he sought to become House speaker, only to bow out of the race when he could not consolidate the support of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy