NY1
Republican Michael Lawler wins election to U.S. House in New York's 17th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Michael Lawler wins election to U.S. House in New York's 17th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
NY1
Rep. Pat Ryan on why freedom is a winning message for Democrats
Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan has secured a full term in Congress after narrowly defeating Republican state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the race for New York’s 18th Congressional District. Schmitt called Ryan to concede early Wednesday morning. Ryan declared victory during a speech in Kingston shortly after. The district Ryan...
NY1
McCarthy could face 'real challenge' holding small GOP majority together, expert says
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is potentially on the cusp of a moment he's waited years for – though it might not have been the one he envisioned. Not long after entering Congress in 2007, the Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., entered the ranks of House Republican leadership. In 2015, he sought to become House speaker, only to bow out of the race when he could not consolidate the support of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans.
NY1
Economic issues motivated voters across party lines in race where public safety dominated
Concerns over the economy and crime drove New York voters this election season, as they worry over the future of democracy in the country and violence stoked by political parties, according to an Associated Press survey of registered voters. Gov. Kathy Hochul secured a victory against Rep. Lee Zeldin in...
NY1
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, DCCC chair, concedes NY-17 race to Mike Lawler
U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the man charged with electing Democrats to the House of Representatives, has conceded the race for the 17th Congressional District between him and state Assemblyman Mike Lawler. According to the latest unofficial vote totals, Lawler leads Maloney 50.6% to 49.4%, with a vote difference of...
Media defending slow vote count in Nevada, Arizona, grew frustrated with stalled tally in 2020 Iowa caucuses
While many media pundits are insisting multi-day long vote counts are "normal," in 2020, many in the press were agitated over the drawn-out count in the Iowa caucuses.
Ukraine will make decision on any negotiations with Russia - Blinken
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine would decide on the timing and contents of any negotiation framework with Russia, according to a readout of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh on Saturday.
