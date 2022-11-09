Read full article on original website
Late Morning Update on Tropical Storm Nicole
NICOLE MOVING ACROSS WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA; STRONG WINDS, DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND WAVES, AND HEAVY RAINS CONTINUE OVER A LARGE AREA. ———————————————– LOCATION…28.2N 82.2W. ABOUT 30 MI…50 KM NE OF TAMPA FLORIDA. ABOUT...
Early Afternoon Update on Tropical Storm Nicole; Rain Getting Closer to Central Alabama
As of 12:30 pm, the main bulk of rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole continues to stay off to our east and southeast, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few light raindrops or drizzle is falling south of I-20 and east of I-65. Rain chances will continue to increase as we go through the afternoon hours and into the evening as Nicole continues to make her northward turn and eventually stars trekking to the north-northeast.
Hurricane Nicole Approaching the East Coast of Florida
NICOLE APPROACHING THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA; BRINGING STRONG WINDS, A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, AND HEAVY RAINS. ———————————————– LOCATION…27.0N 78.9W. ABOUT 20 MI…35 KM NNE OF SETTLEMENT POINT GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND. ABOUT 75...
Cold Air Rolls Into Alabama Over The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: Alabama is rain-free this afternoon; the rain shield associated with Tropical Depression Nicole is well to the northeast, the sky has cleared temporary over the western counties of the state. Temperatures are hovering around 70 degrees in most locations. Clouds will increase tonight, and some rain will push into Northwest Alabama during the pre-dawn hours.
TS Nicole Approaching the Northwestern Bahamas; New Storm Surge Warning Issues
———————————————– LOCATION…26.5N 76.7W. ABOUT 210 MI…340 KM E OF WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA. PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 265 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H. MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…986 MB…29.12 INCHES. WATCHES AND...
Breezy/Rain At Times Tonight For East Alabama
RAIN FOR EAST ALABAMA TONIGHT: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring breezy and wet weather to the eastern half of Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will we east of I-65, with the heavier amounts (around one inch) near the Georgia state line. Showers across West Alabama tonight will be light and spotty.
Rain Ends Later Today; Much Colder Air For The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: The most widespread rain across Alabama early this morning is over the northeast counties of the state associated with Tropical Depression Nicole, but some patchy light rain is also over the central and western counties of the state as well. Rain will end by midday, and most of the state will be dry this afternoon and tonight (although clouds will linger). Today’s high will be close to 70 degrees.
Alabama NewsCenter —Alabama Power employee served nation in West Germany
As a high school senior in 1978, Mike Smothers knew his next step after graduation: Join the Army. Smothers answered the call after a friend showed him photos of his recent tour of duty in what was then West Germany. “It was an opportunity to go to Europe and see other places,” said Smothers, operations team leader at Plant Gorgas, which the company recently retired. “I also felt the need to serve my country and do my part.”
Becoming Windy; Rain Tonight/Tomorrow Morning
NICOLE TO BRING RAIN TO PARTS OF ALABAMA: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain to a decent part of Alabama over the next 36 hours. Clouds will increase today, and rain will enter the southeast corner of the state by mid to late afternoon. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
