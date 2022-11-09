Read full article on original website
Related
NJ election officials get court order to check machines for ‘stuck’ ballots
A Superior Court judge granted Mercer County elections officials permission to open up all the voting machines to make sure no ballots are “stuck” inside the emergency slots utilized to collect completed ballots on Election Day. Superintendent of Elections Nathanial Walker made the request so the machines could...
New Jersey Globe
Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
New Jersey Globe
Hunterdon Republicans hold four countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept all four Hunterdon County contests for county office, with four incumbents winning re-election and Republicans maintaining their 5-0 majority on the Board of Commissioners. Sheriff Frederick W. Brown scored a fifth term, leading Democrat Dominick Puzio, a career law enforcement officer,...
New Jersey Globe
Mercer finds mising ballots, but questions regarding Election Day disaster continue
The missing ballots from three voting districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville were found today at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been since Election Day, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This is just one problem in a disastrous Election Day operation that started with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
njspotlightnews.org
Mercer County voting-machine glitch now part of a criminal investigation
Election Day is over but there’s still no call in the race for Trenton’s mayoralty or a handful of council seats that were up for grabs in the capital city. The contentious mayoral race is playing out amid dysfunction within the city government’s current leaders — and a delay in vote counting after a malfunction with ballot scanners across Mercer County.
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
New Jersey Globe
DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth Republicans win re-election to three countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans incumbents have won in Monmouth County, with Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioners Tom Arnone and Nick DiRocco set to return to office in January. As of 9:44 p.m., Golden, who is also the Monmouth County GOP chairman, leads Democrat Larry Luttrell by...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
New Jersey Globe
Judge allows counting of votes cast by voters who accidentally canceled registration
Two Hunterdon County voters who said they accidentally canceled their registration were granted the ability to have their votes counted, with Superior Court Judge Kevin Shanahan ordering that their already-cast provisional ballots be approved. The voters, a husband and wife, said that they received a form that they believed was...
New Jersey Globe
Ocean Republicans win three countywide races
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
New Jersey Globe
Karrow unseats Driver in Flemington
The New Jersey Globe projects that former Republican State Sen. Marcia Karrow has flipped the Flemington mayor’s office, unseating Democratic incumbent Betsy Driver. As of 11:08 p.m., Karrow leads Driver 54%-46%, a margin of 91 votes. Driver was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2018, unseating Republican incumbent...
insidernj.com
Passaic Dems Win; Somerset Dems Win
Passaic County Democrats won tonight. Somerset County Democrats won tonight. Both were sweeps by the ruling party. Sources said all days Democrats would have trouble in Passaic. It didn’t prove to be so, as the countywide slate led by Sheriff Richard Berdnik prevailed. Somerset, too, stood strong against Republican...
Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ
UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
N.J. election results 2022: Sussex County
Voters in Sussex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Comments / 0