Hunterdon County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
New Jersey Globe

Hunterdon Republicans hold four countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept all four Hunterdon County contests for county office, with four incumbents winning re-election and Republicans maintaining their 5-0 majority on the Board of Commissioners. Sheriff Frederick W. Brown scored a fifth term, leading Democrat Dominick Puzio, a career law enforcement officer,...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
njspotlightnews.org

Mercer County voting-machine glitch now part of a criminal investigation

Election Day is over but there’s still no call in the race for Trenton’s mayoralty or a handful of council seats that were up for grabs in the capital city. The contentious mayoral race is playing out amid dysfunction within the city government’s current leaders — and a delay in vote counting after a malfunction with ballot scanners across Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth Republicans win re-election to three countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans incumbents have won in Monmouth County, with Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioners Tom Arnone and Nick DiRocco set to return to office in January. As of 9:44 p.m., Golden, who is also the Monmouth County GOP chairman, leads Democrat Larry Luttrell by...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ocean Republicans win three countywide races

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Karrow unseats Driver in Flemington

The New Jersey Globe projects that former Republican State Sen. Marcia Karrow has flipped the Flemington mayor’s office, unseating Democratic incumbent Betsy Driver. As of 11:08 p.m., Karrow leads Driver 54%-46%, a margin of 91 votes. Driver was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2018, unseating Republican incumbent...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
insidernj.com

Passaic Dems Win; Somerset Dems Win

Passaic County Democrats won tonight. Somerset County Democrats won tonight. Both were sweeps by the ruling party. Sources said all days Democrats would have trouble in Passaic. It didn’t prove to be so, as the countywide slate led by Sheriff Richard Berdnik prevailed. Somerset, too, stood strong against Republican...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ

UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Sussex County

Voters in Sussex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

