Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo will represent...
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from Maricopa County. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide, and Hobbs leads by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether she will pick up enough votes to overtake Hobbs. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from the rest of the state. About 50 conservative protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats’ decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state’s U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest. Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican...
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Southwest Washington Congressional Race Tightens, Bad Cop Concedes in County Prosecutor Race, and Elon Musk Ruins Twitter (Even More)
3rd Congressional District update: After Clark County dropped its latest batch of ballots around 6 pm last night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's lead over MAGA Republican Joe Kent shrunk to just 5,882 votes. She led by more than 10,000 on election night, and the trend of later-arriving ballots in Clark County shifting toward Kent could spell disaster for keeping Washington's most prominent election denier out of Congress. Clark County is reporting about 45,000 more ballots to drop over the next couple of days, and it looks like this one will be a nail-biter.
Colorado Congressional District 3 between Boebert, Frisch could go to recount
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado.The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state's sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District. But she trailed on election night and only took a roughly 1,200-vote lead after two days of additional counting with...
Nevada governor election called for Joe Lombardo, Associated Press says
Nevada 2022 elections: Who is Joe Lombardo? Who is Steve Sisolak? Who won the Nevada 2022 governor election?
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th District seat in Congress, flipping longtime Democratic seat red
Republicans have flipped Oregon’s pivotal 5th District seat in Congress, with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in a race flooded with out-of-state GOP spending. That means Republicans will at least double their number of Oregon’s seats in the U.S. House, with Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy...
NBC News
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night
For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows just over a 400-vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. CBS...
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
news3lv.com
ELECTION RESULTS IN NEVADA: Governor, Senate and more
NOTE: No statewide election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
Associated Press calls election results for several Texas leaders in U.S. House
WASHINGTON - The Associated Press has called several election results for Texas politicians at the U.S. House. Democrat Sylvia Garcia won reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 29th Congressional District. She beat Republican challenger Robert Schafranek. Republican Beth Van Duyne won reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 24th Congressional District, according to the AP. Also, Republican Wesley Hunt defeated Democrat Duncan Klussmann to become the first representative of Texas' newly drawn 38th Congressional District.What's at stake in the 2022 midterm elections?2022 Election Center: Live results of midterm electionsHow to watch 2022 election night results and live coverageThe last polls in Texas closed at 9 p.m. ET. See live election results here after the polls close.Other RacesFederal ElectionsStatewide ElectionsState Assembly Elections
Tahoe Daily Tribune
2022 Nevada preliminary General Election results
CORTEZ MASTO, CATHERINE (DEM)40846747. CANO BURKHEAD, ELIZABETH “LISA” (DEM) 38123644.
mynews4.com
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford declares victory over Sigal Chattah
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford has declared victory claiming he defeated Republican challenger Sigal Chattah. Ford is currently up by more than 45,000 votes statewide with more than 70,000 mail ballots to be counted between Washoe and Clark counties. His campaign released the following statement Thursday afternoon. As Nevada’s Attorney...
Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
