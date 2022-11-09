Read full article on original website
New Utah state flag chosen after months of deliberation
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Flag Task Force has made their pick for the new state flag today. The decision comes after a months-long process to choose a new state flag. Gov. Spencer Cox co-chairs the flag task force with Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson. Other state representatives make up the rest of the task force, as well as a member of the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement.
Elections in Utah: A history of voters making history
As election results come in, here's a look back at a brief history of Utah's elections and the Utahns who made their voices heard by voting — some of whom made history beyond the Beehive State.
Utah 2022 election update: Republicans win all five federal races
Utah Sen. Mike Lee and all four of the state’s Republican U.S. House representatives defeated their respective challengers Tuesday night, leaving the five seats unchanged. The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m. on Election Day. The AP then called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens at 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m. The AP called the race for Lee last at 11:23 p.m.
Republican Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race against Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the Nevada gubernatorial race.
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins
SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
Utah’s 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats
Utah’s Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state’s four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening. Moore holds...
Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
NEVADA (KOLO) - Update at 4:39 p.m.: The Associated Press has now officially called races in favor of all three. Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state. While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee...
Incumbents win reelection in all 4 of Utah's Congressional districts
SALT LAKE CITY — All four U.S. congressmen representing Utah have been declared the winners of their reelections. The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Blake Moore shortly before 9:40 p.m. He defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones in Utah's Congressional District 1 race. As of the latest update, Moore had 73.9% of the vote, and Jones had 26.1.
Judge rejects teens' lawsuit against Utah's fossil fuel policies
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of Utah teenagers against the state over its fossil fuel policies.
New benefits highlighted for Utah veterans that some might be missing out on
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Less than 1% of the U.S. population chooses to serve their country and those that serve are awarded certain benefits that veterans advocates say some might be missing out on. "Utah is very patriotic. We love our veterans,” said Cory Pearson, the Deputy Director...
Iron County Selects Two New School Board Members
In unofficial results released Tuesday night, Iron County recorded a 45.42% voter turnout in the mid term election. Most of the county races fielded candidates running unopposed after winning the primary elections back in June. There were two local school board races that were competitive. In the local school board District 4 race, Stephanie Hill captured over 61% of the vote compared to Dale Brinkerhoff who had support of slightly more than 38% of the vote. In the local school board District 5 race, Tiffiney Christiansen received nearly 57% of the vote while Billy Davis only captured a little over 43% of the ballots. Because of population growth, the Iron County School District Board will increase to a 7 members. State Senator Evan Vickers had over 82% of the votes cast in Iron County and will return to the state legislature for another term. In the race for District 71 in the state house, Rex Shipp received over 76% of the votes cast and will represent the district for another term at the state legislature. In the race for the U.S. Senate, Iron County voters cast just under 75% of the vote to Senator Mike Lee and the race race for Utah District 2 to the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Representative Chris Stewart received over 79% of the vote. County officials are still tabulating mail in ballots, and these counts are subject to change. A date has not been announced for the results to be made official.
LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Utah's general election
As election day commences across the country, stay up to date with the latest updates in Utah election news.
2022 Nevada preliminary General Election results
CORTEZ MASTO, CATHERINE (DEM)40846747. CANO BURKHEAD, ELIZABETH “LISA” (DEM) 38123644.
Brad Little wins re-election as Idaho Governor
IDAHO, USA — Incumbent Brad Little has won the Governor's race in Idaho, as of 9:01 p.m per The Associated Press. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
Summit and Wasatch counties’ election results delayed as clerks count write-in ballots
Results from the 2022 midterm elections were initially delayed across Utah at the direction of Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, whose office oversees elections. She instructed county clerks not to release any preliminary results until everyone standing in line at any polling place in the state had cast their ballots. Cache...
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah's leading housing experts are respectfully disagreeing with each other. While they both agree the market is in the midst of a price correction after two years of runaway demand amid the pandemic housing frenzy, they have differing outlooks for just how deep that price correction will run next year.
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
