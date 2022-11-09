In unofficial results released Tuesday night, Iron County recorded a 45.42% voter turnout in the mid term election. Most of the county races fielded candidates running unopposed after winning the primary elections back in June. There were two local school board races that were competitive. In the local school board District 4 race, Stephanie Hill captured over 61% of the vote compared to Dale Brinkerhoff who had support of slightly more than 38% of the vote. In the local school board District 5 race, Tiffiney Christiansen received nearly 57% of the vote while Billy Davis only captured a little over 43% of the ballots. Because of population growth, the Iron County School District Board will increase to a 7 members. State Senator Evan Vickers had over 82% of the votes cast in Iron County and will return to the state legislature for another term. In the race for District 71 in the state house, Rex Shipp received over 76% of the votes cast and will represent the district for another term at the state legislature. In the race for the U.S. Senate, Iron County voters cast just under 75% of the vote to Senator Mike Lee and the race race for Utah District 2 to the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Representative Chris Stewart received over 79% of the vote. County officials are still tabulating mail in ballots, and these counts are subject to change. A date has not been announced for the results to be made official.

IRON COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO