Mclean County, IL

wcbu.org

Peoria County Auditor Thomas hopes the position can be saved

Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas says she's not giving up the fight to save her position after voters approved eliminating it on Tuesday. The county board's second attempt at asking voters to eliminate the auditor's office secured 70% approval on election night. But Thomas said the referendum language was biased toward securing "yes" votes.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Tazewell County Republicans to take full control of county board

The Tazewell County Board will come under full Republican control. The county's Democrats ran a full slate of candidates against Republicans in District 1, the only district where the Democrats still retained incumbents. But the seven Republican candidates far outpaced Democrats in the district which includes Pekin and Delavan. Monica...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local election officials reveal unexpected voting trends, what’s next

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Election day is officially over but the work is far from finished. As election officials continue to wait for the remaining mail-in ballots to arrive, some are reporting unexpected trends from election day. These trends come down to voters, specifically how many came out and...
Central Illinois Proud

State’s Attorney job goes to Johnson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Kevin E. Johnson has officially been elected as Tazewell County’s next State’s Attorney over Gabe Casey. Johnson received 29,598 votes and Casey received 5,869 votes. Former Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz resigned in July to run for resident circuit court judge of...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Republicans dominate races for Macon County Board

DECATUR — Macon County Republicans will maintain control of the County Board, reducing the number of Democrats on the board to just three in the board’s first election post-redistricting. After Tuesday's election, the board consists of 12 Republicans and three Democrats. Overall, three incumbent Democrats were ousted. All...
MACON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation

MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
PEKIN, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria government employee union waves a red flag about working conditions

Anyone who was in attendance at Tuesday’s City Council meeting noticed the sea of green AFSCME shirts representing an unusually large audience compared to the attendance council meetings typically bring in. The American Federation of State County & Municipal Employee (AFSCME) Local 3464 is a union representing employees of...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigating Central Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Coroner confirms missing Peoria teen found dead

UPDATE (8:38 p.m.) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. Harwood released the following statement to 25 News:. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police release new details about deadly crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
ILLINOIS STATE

