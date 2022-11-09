Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Peoria County Auditor Thomas hopes the position can be saved
Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas says she's not giving up the fight to save her position after voters approved eliminating it on Tuesday. The county board's second attempt at asking voters to eliminate the auditor's office secured 70% approval on election night. But Thomas said the referendum language was biased toward securing "yes" votes.
videtteonline.com
Michael, McNeil retain positions as county clerk, treasurer; Lane unchallenged for sheriff
Once again elected to be the County Clerk of McLean County for is incumbent Republican Kathy Michael. According to WGLT, Michael has received a total of 35,401 votes (60.26%). Her challenger, Democrat Laura McBurney, received a total of 23,347 votes (39.74%). In the McLean County Treasurer race, incumbent Republican Rebecca...
videtteonline.com
Local candidates share election experiences at McLean County Republicans Watch Party
County Board candidates pooled in and out of the McLean County Republicans Watch Party Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Although many of the local election results rolled in slowly compared to other races like U.S. Senate, the county candidates remained in attendance in hopes of interacting with the local community.
wcbu.org
Peoria County voters overwhelmingly vote to eliminate elected auditor position; Thomas says the battle is 'not over'
Peoria County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly moved to eliminate the elected office of county auditor. The referendum was the Peoria County Board's second attempt to eliminate the office. Voters narrowly rejected a 2018 referendum to do so. The county board also voted last year to chop auditor Jessica Thomas' staff...
1470 WMBD
Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
wcbu.org
Tazewell County Republicans to take full control of county board
The Tazewell County Board will come under full Republican control. The county's Democrats ran a full slate of candidates against Republicans in District 1, the only district where the Democrats still retained incumbents. But the seven Republican candidates far outpaced Democrats in the district which includes Pekin and Delavan. Monica...
Central Illinois Proud
Local election officials reveal unexpected voting trends, what’s next
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Election day is officially over but the work is far from finished. As election officials continue to wait for the remaining mail-in ballots to arrive, some are reporting unexpected trends from election day. These trends come down to voters, specifically how many came out and...
Central Illinois Proud
State’s Attorney job goes to Johnson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Kevin E. Johnson has officially been elected as Tazewell County’s next State’s Attorney over Gabe Casey. Johnson received 29,598 votes and Casey received 5,869 votes. Former Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz resigned in July to run for resident circuit court judge of...
Herald & Review
Republicans dominate races for Macon County Board
DECATUR — Macon County Republicans will maintain control of the County Board, reducing the number of Democrats on the board to just three in the board’s first election post-redistricting. After Tuesday's election, the board consists of 12 Republicans and three Democrats. Overall, three incumbent Democrats were ousted. All...
25newsnow.com
Voters reject tax referendum for McLean County’s largest school district
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Unit 5, McLean County’s largest school district, faces the prospect of severe budget cuts after voters on Tuesday rejected a tax referendum to offset growing deficits in the district’s education fund. The referendum asked for an 88-cent increase in the education fund’s...
25newsnow.com
3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation
MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington’s Brady defeated in his bid to become Illinois Secretary of State
(25 News Now) - State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has conceded defeat in his race for Illinois Secretary of State. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias was elected to the post Tuesday night, replacing Jesse White, who’s retiring from the job he’s held since 1999. Giannoulias was Illinois’ youngest Treasurer from...
wcbu.org
Peoria government employee union waves a red flag about working conditions
Anyone who was in attendance at Tuesday’s City Council meeting noticed the sea of green AFSCME shirts representing an unusually large audience compared to the attendance council meetings typically bring in. The American Federation of State County & Municipal Employee (AFSCME) Local 3464 is a union representing employees of...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner confirms missing Peoria teen found dead
UPDATE (8:38 p.m.) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. Harwood released the following statement to 25 News:. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of...
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police asking for help identifying three suspects in perfume theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who allegedly stole from a Bloomington store. According to a news release, three suspects allegedly stole over $1,100 in various perfumes in late October. During the theft, Police say the suspects punched and knocked down...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
