WIFR
Homelessness rising in Rockford, according to local outreach organization
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “There isn’t one reason, but a combination,” say organizers from the Rockford Rescue Mission about why homelessness is on the rise throughout the region. A year ago, the non-profit served roughly 345 meals a day, but in the past two weeks, that number...
100fmrockford.com
What is there to do in the Rockford area? Here are 12 ideas for this weekend
ROCKFORD — The weekend is nearly here and we don’t want you sitting at home with nothing to do. Here are a dozen ideas for fun in the Rockford area. You can always find more on our events page. Find crafty gifts for the holidays. Crafters and artists...
100fmrockford.com
Freeport man’s traveling plant shop is literally the cat’s meow
FREEPORT — John Miller didn’t set out to be Freeport’s catnip dealer when he started his traveling plant shop, but customers kept bringing their cats back for more. “I’ve made so many cats in this area high it’s unbelievable,” Miller, 70, joked. Miller’s business,...
nrgmediadixon.com
People May Move to a Sterling for a Simpler Way of Life, But City Learns it can be a Struggle to Provide Modern Technology for Residents
What is the strategic plan for the City of Sterling to provide financial stability, community pride and identity, economic development and housing? These are all items city members identified as part of the plan developed following a strategic planning workshop held in March of this year. At the most recent...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford Casino celebrates first year with event that honors veterans and thanks its top customers
ROCKFORD — A year ago today people lined up outside A Hard Rock Opening Act for their first glimpse at a casino that has been decades in the making. Now, 12 months later, the Rockford Casino has generated more than $53.2 million in revenue and $10.8 million in gaming taxes from more than 458,000 admissions at its interim casino at 610 N. Bell School Road.
Grateful Illinois Mom Honors Teacher with a Classroom We’ve Never Heard Of
The letter this mom wrote to us praised a Rockford 'Calm Classroom' teacher for how safe and loved this very specialized classroom makes her daughter feel. Our regular weekly segment honoring teachers, 97ZOK Teacher Of The Week, included details on an unheard-of type of classroom, at least for me it was.
What would Kevin’s grocery order in ‘Home Alone’ cost today?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 32 years since Macaulay Culkin, as Kevin McCallister, made a trip to the supermarket for supplies in the 1990 Chris Columbus film “Home Alone.” Kevin’s outing cost him $19.83 for milk, bread, toilet paper, laundry detergent, fabric softener, cling wrap, macaroni-and-cheese, a turkey TV dinner, orange juice, and a bag […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Voter turnout dips in Rockford and Winnebago County
ROCKFORD — Voter turnout dipped in both the city and county compared to the last time voters here went to the polls for the midterms. Turnout inside the city of Rockford was less than 42%, compared to nearly 50% in the last midterm in 2018 and nearly 63% in the 2020 presidential election.
Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In Illinois?
Now that we've really moved closer to constantly frigid mornings, you're going to see more cars being warmed up each morning in Rockford area driveways. Every year at this time, you'll probably hear someone weigh in on the topic of letting the car idle in the driveway long enough to get the defroster and the heater working; is it okay to do that, or are you facing some trouble?
100fmrockford.com
Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
15 Rockford Foods So Damn Good You Could Eat It Every Day
The most-loved foods you'll find in the area come from some very talented kitchens. Now you'll have an answer anytime someone asks, "where should we go?" Never mind what you heard before, I'll tell you the most difficult question in the world, it's the most ridiculous conversation my wife and I repeat over and over. And it's not just us, I'm certain of it. This path of ridiculousness begins with these few simple words:
Layered Ice Cream is Available in Illinois and It’s Absolutely Scrumptious
Because of my ice cream addiction, I'm on the hunt for a frozen treat on a daily basis, and when I find a new place that serves a dessert that comes "ala mode" then I'm all in to try it. I've tried ice cream in many different forms over the...
MyStateline.com
Jennifer Muraski elected Winnebago County coroner
The woman running the Winnebago County coroner's office will lose her interim tag after being elected to the office in a special election Tuesday night. The woman running the Winnebago County coroner's office will lose her interim tag after being elected to the office in a special election Tuesday night.
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
Rockford polling locations see issues arise on Election Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was Election Day across the nation. The day came with challenges for several Rockford area polling locations. Voters said that polls had been down throughout the day. One election worker at Grace United Methodist Church said that it was not just an issue that they were facing, as it was […]
The Pink Pony? 27 Classic Rockford Restaurants From The ’70s
I was cleaning out my office last week and came across this list from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce that they released in 1972. Most of these places have gone by the wayside but it's fun to think back to when they were around. Here's the list in alphabetical order:
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 8-9, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 8 at 2:41 p.m. Karina Ortiz, 22, of Rockford was cited for speeding 43 m.p.h. in a 20-m.p.h. zone, suspended registration, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign. She was released on an I-Bond was given a Dec. 16 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 9...
wpr.org
Regulators raise concerns over customer costs with proposal to sell ownership stakes in Beloit gas plant
Citing concerns over costs to customers, Wisconsin utility regulators delayed action on a proposal for Wisconsin Public Service to buy a $102 million ownership stake in Alliant Energy’s gas plant in Beloit. At the same time, the Public Service Commission, or PSC, voted 2-1 in the interim to approve...
WIFR
Wingert wins Stephenson County Clerk
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Jazmin Wingert wins Stephenson County Clerk after defeating opponent Chandra Morris. Wingert is a 22-year-old Pearl City High School graduate and also graduated UW Platteville. Wingert received 54% votes while Morris received 46%.
