ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

Related
100fmrockford.com

Freeport man’s traveling plant shop is literally the cat’s meow

FREEPORT — John Miller didn’t set out to be Freeport’s catnip dealer when he started his traveling plant shop, but customers kept bringing their cats back for more. “I’ve made so many cats in this area high it’s unbelievable,” Miller, 70, joked. Miller’s business,...
FREEPORT, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford Casino celebrates first year with event that honors veterans and thanks its top customers

ROCKFORD — A year ago today people lined up outside A Hard Rock Opening Act for their first glimpse at a casino that has been decades in the making. Now, 12 months later, the Rockford Casino has generated more than $53.2 million in revenue and $10.8 million in gaming taxes from more than 458,000 admissions at its interim casino at 610 N. Bell School Road.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Voter turnout dips in Rockford and Winnebago County

ROCKFORD — Voter turnout dipped in both the city and county compared to the last time voters here went to the polls for the midterms. Turnout inside the city of Rockford was less than 42%, compared to nearly 50% in the last midterm in 2018 and nearly 63% in the 2020 presidential election.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In Illinois?

Now that we've really moved closer to constantly frigid mornings, you're going to see more cars being warmed up each morning in Rockford area driveways. Every year at this time, you'll probably hear someone weigh in on the topic of letting the car idle in the driveway long enough to get the defroster and the heater working; is it okay to do that, or are you facing some trouble?
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
LOVES PARK, IL
1440 WROK

15 Rockford Foods So Damn Good You Could Eat It Every Day

The most-loved foods you'll find in the area come from some very talented kitchens. Now you'll have an answer anytime someone asks, "where should we go?" Never mind what you heard before, I'll tell you the most difficult question in the world, it's the most ridiculous conversation my wife and I repeat over and over. And it's not just us, I'm certain of it. This path of ridiculousness begins with these few simple words:
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Jennifer Muraski elected Winnebago County coroner

The woman running the Winnebago County coroner's office will lose her interim tag after being elected to the office in a special election Tuesday night. The woman running the Winnebago County coroner's office will lose her interim tag after being elected to the office in a special election Tuesday night.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 8-9, 2022

ROCHELLE — On Nov. 8 at 2:41 p.m. Karina Ortiz, 22, of Rockford was cited for speeding 43 m.p.h. in a 20-m.p.h. zone, suspended registration, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign. She was released on an I-Bond was given a Dec. 16 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 9...
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

Wingert wins Stephenson County Clerk

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Jazmin Wingert wins Stephenson County Clerk after defeating opponent Chandra Morris. Wingert is a 22-year-old Pearl City High School graduate and also graduated UW Platteville. Wingert received 54% votes while Morris received 46%.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy