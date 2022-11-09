ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

UPDATE: Reps. Greene, Scott, Loudermilk reelected to Congress

By Robin Rayne, jbusch
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, greets supporters at the Cobb County GOP meeting in January 2022. Robin Rayne

Cobb's incumbent congressional representatives have been reelected, the Associated Press has projected.

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, David Scott, D-Atlanta, and Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, appeared to have handily defeated their challengers on their way to reelection.

Greene, whose redrawn district will include a portion of southwest Cobb in January, was challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Greene had received 167,089 votes, or 66.5%, to Flowers' 83,995 votes, or 33.5%, with roughly 82% of precincts reporting just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The AP projected Greene's victory at 8:51 p.m.

Scott, meanwhile, led with 198,642 votes, or 82.1%, to Republican Caesar Gonzales' 43,301 votes, or 17.9%, just before 11 p.m. The AP projected Scott's victory at 8:05 p.m.

Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, led Democratic challenger Antonio Daza in the race for Georgia's 11th Congressional District just before 11 p.m. Loudermilk had 169,938 votes, or 64%, to Daza's 95,702 votes, or 36%. The AP projected Loudermilk's victory as of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Rich McCormick, the Republican running in the redrawn Sixth Congressional District, led with 167,897 votes, or 62.4%, over Democrat Bob Christian's 101,150 votes, or 37.6%, just before 11 p.m.

All results are according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website and are unofficial until certified.

Check back for updates.

