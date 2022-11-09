PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Van Cortlandt Park in New York, N.Y. for the NCAA Northeast Regionals on Friday, Nov. 11. The women's 6k race is set for 11:00 a.m., followed by the men's 10k race at 12:00 p.m. The Providence women are ranked first in the Northeast Region and 18th nationally, while the men are ranked third in the region. The top two men's and women's teams will automatically qualify for the NCAA Championship on Nov. 19.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO