Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
friars.com
Volleyball Prepares For No. 17 Marquette and DePaul
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team is set to host No. 17 Marquette University on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. before welcoming DePaul University on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m. Prior to the start of Sunday's match, the Friars will honor seven members of the program in a senior ceremony. The honorees include graduate student Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, N.Y.) and seniors Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas), Jennifer Leitman (Irvine, Calif.), Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.), Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.), Caroline LaMacchia (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) and Elena Leontaridou (Thessaloniki, Greece).
friars.com
No. 10 Women’s Hockey Edged By No. 14 UConn Huskies
STORRS, Conn. – The No. 10 Providence College women's hockey team fell to the No. 14 UConn Huskies, 2-1, on Friday, Nov. 11 in Storrs, Conn. Rachel Weiss scored the lone goal for the Friars. SCORE. Providence – 1 | UConn – 2 RECORDS. Providence – 9-3-1...
friars.com
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Stonehill
Game Notes (PDF) | Live Stats | Live Video (FloSports) FRIARS HOST STONEHILL AT ALUMNI HALL ON FRIDAY NIGHT... Providence College will host Stonehill College on Friday, Nov. 11 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. PROVIDENCE CLAIMS WIN IN SEASON OPENER......
friars.com
No. 9 Men's Hockey Set For Top-10 Clash With No. 7 UConn
Matchup: No. 9 Providence (6-2-1, 4-0-1 HEA) vs. No. 7 UConn (9-1-1, 6-0-1 HEA) Faceoff: 7 PM (Fri.) – Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | Varsity Network App | Play-by-play: Mike DeMars. Live Stats: Friars.com. Twitter: @Friarshockey. Matchup: No. 9 Providence (6-2-1, 4-0-1 HEA)...
friars.com
No. 10 Women's Hockey Team Set For Weekend Matchup Against No. 14 UConn
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College No. 10 women's hockey team will take on the No. 14 UConn Huskies this weekend with home-and-home matchups. On Friday, Nov. 11 the Friars will travel to Storrs, Conn. for a 6:00 p.m. start before returning home to host on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Schneider Arena.
friars.com
Three Men’s Soccer Players Earn All-BIG EAST Honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I.—The BIG EAST Conference announced today (Nov. 9) that three Providence College men's soccer players earned All-BIG EAST honors. Junior forward Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, R.I.) and graduate student defender Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) each earned All-BIG EAST Second Team accolades. Graduate student midfielder Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.) was named to the All-BIG EAST Third Team.
friars.com
Women's Swimming & Diving Competes At URI
KINGSTON, R.I. – The Providence College women's swimming & diving team traveled to Kingston, R.I. to take on the University of Rhode Island on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in dual meet action. The Rams claimed a 192-88 victory over the Friars on the night. There were several notable performances by...
friars.com
Cross Country Teams Ready For NCAA Northeast Regional Cross Country Meet
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Van Cortlandt Park in New York, N.Y. for the NCAA Northeast Regionals on Friday, Nov. 11. The women's 6k race is set for 11:00 a.m., followed by the men's 10k race at 12:00 p.m. The Providence women are ranked first in the Northeast Region and 18th nationally, while the men are ranked third in the region. The top two men's and women's teams will automatically qualify for the NCAA Championship on Nov. 19.
friars.com
Volleyball Inks First Commitments For 2023
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Head Coach Margot Royer-Johnson announced that four student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to attend Providence College beginning the fall of 2023 and compete as members of the Friars' volleyball program. "Coach Gomes and I could not be happier with this...
Comments / 0