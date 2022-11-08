Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher invents classroom lock that makes a difference between life and death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A simple invention is making a difference between life and death after a former local teacher came up with a safety lock for school lockdowns. Crystal Salcido was an English teacher in El Paso for about a decade when she decided to quit her job to fully dedicate her time […]
KX News
Change of season could cause your mood to change
With the snow now hitting us in full force you may find yourself not feeling 100%. But what happens when it affects your everyday life? People battle struggles with mood issues caused by the change in seasons, mainly known as seasonal affective disorder, a disorder where the seasons can dictate your depression. For many, seasonal […]
"Drink One Cup And You'll Be Out": The Internet Is Swearing By This Hack To Fall Asleep Faster, So I Got An Expert's Opinion
"Since the day I tried it, I haven’t gone without it!"
23 Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Catastrophes That Venue Staff Witnessed In Horror
"Someone had taken a poop in the middle of the women's room floor, and NO ONE told us!"
Comments / 0