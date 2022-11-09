Read full article on original website
Related
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes the spotlight
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates a second term in office and rumors of a 2024 presidential run swirl, his wife and trusted adviser Casey is also in the spotlight. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run
Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
floridapolitics.com
Donald Trump takes another shot at Ron DeSantis, says he received ‘more votes’ in Florida than the Governor
The former President keeps goading Florida's Governor. Gov. Ron DeSantis may believe Tuesday night’s re-election was a “win for the ages,” but former President Donald Trump isn’t sold. Trump took to Truth Social to diminish DeSantis’ accomplishment Wednesday. “Now that the Election in Florida is...
Ron DeSantis Now the 2024 Favorite According to Online Oddsmaker
With the midterms over, BetOnline.ag released new odds on the 2024 presidential election–and Gov. Ron DeSantis is now the favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination and the general election. “DeSantis has usurped Donald Trump as the favorite for the Republican nominee, and he is now the favorite for...
BBC
Donald Trump: Why is he suddenly attacking Ron DeSantis?
Here we go again. Seven years ago, Donald Trump was feuding with the Rupert Murdoch conservative media empire and launching ruthless attacks against a Florida governor who many Republicans had anointed their leading presidential contender. The real-estate magnate was then the ultimate outsider, seeking to tear down the political establishment...
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Joe Biden Approves Hurricane Nicole Emergency Declaration for Florida
FEMA announced on Wednesday that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Nicole, beginning Nov. 7 and continuing. President Joe Biden’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all...
flaglerlive.com
Florida Voters Reject Additional Property Tax Breaks or Ending Constitutional Revision Commission
Florida voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. All three were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ron DeSantis Expands Range of State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole Threatens
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-255 (Amending Executive Order 22-253, Emergency Management – Tropical Storm Nicole), expanding the state of emergency to 11 additional counties including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas, Taylor, and Wakulla. As of 10:00am, Nicole has strengthened into a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
WCTV
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Alabama State House election results - Districts 71-105 - for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for Alabama’s general election, State House districts 71-105. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed. Other State House results: Districts 36-70 | Districts 71-105.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
Florida city settles with whistleblower who said $50k of community redevelopment funds used for decorations
Panama City has settled with a former employee who said he was fired for being a whistleblower.
holmescounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: James Bennett 740 Wrights Creek Rd Caryville, FL 32427 You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified …
You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Washington County, Florida no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
wdhn.com
Election day results in Coffee County
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
Comments / 0