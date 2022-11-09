ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run

Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
Donald Trump: Why is he suddenly attacking Ron DeSantis?

Here we go again. Seven years ago, Donald Trump was feuding with the Rupert Murdoch conservative media empire and launching ruthless attacks against a Florida governor who many Republicans had anointed their leading presidential contender. The real-estate magnate was then the ultimate outsider, seeking to tear down the political establishment...
Florida Voters Reject Additional Property Tax Breaks or Ending Constitutional Revision Commission

Florida voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. All three were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: James Bennett 740 Wrights Creek Rd Caryville, FL 32427 You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified …

You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are hereby notified to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Washington County, Florida no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
Election day results in Coffee County

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
