Former astronaut and U.S. Navy captain Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has won his bid for re-election in Arizona's Senate race, beating Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and The Associated Press projected Friday. With 85 percent of precincts in Arizona reporting, Kelly had carried 51.8 percent of the vote compared to Masters' 46.1 percent, and was leading by more than 120,000 votes. "It's been one of the great honors of my life to serve as Arizona's senator," Kelly said in a statement. "I'm humbled by the trust our state has placed in me to continue this work." Masters has not yet conceded, and his official Twitter account had not...
