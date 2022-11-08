Read full article on original website
lovewhatmatters.com
My Daughter Was Born Still, Then She Gifted Me With Her Baby Sister
Disclaimer: This story contains details pertaining to stillbirth/child loss that may be upsetting to some. “We always wanted a big family, my husband and I. However, we didn’t envision placing a tiny white coffin 2 feet in the dirt on that summer day. We met when we volunteered in...
Man cancels going out with his family to take care of his sick wife
People Enjoying A Meal In A RestaurantPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. It's always nice to be able to see your family when everyone is in good spirits. However, if you have to cancel on them they can sometimes get the wrong idea. Would your family get mad if you cancelled going out to take care of a loved one?
Mum praised for way she asked stranger to switch plane seats so her family could sit together
A woman has been heaped with praise after sharing how she convinced a fellow flyer to swap plane seats with her. Anna Lyn Cook took to TikTok where she explained that, despite trying to ensure her family were all sitting together when booking online, she wasn’t able to seat them next to each other.
intheknow.com
Mom rages at fiance for using daughter’s wheelchair as a gardening tool: ‘Incredibly disrespectful’
A woman said she “raged” at her fiance after what he did with her daughter’s wheelchair. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. She’s been with her fiance, Mark, for three years. Mark has a 14-year-old son named Eddie, while her daughter, Hazel, is 8. The foursome lives together in a house she inherited from her dad.
Good News: Toddlers embrace boy whose twin brother is in the hospital
Ethan gets a much-needed group hug from his young classmates when he returns to school. His twin brother, Bennett, is in the hospital with pneumonia.
'Spiteful' Woman Ripped for Exposing Sister's Addiction History to New Boss
"This had zero effect on you," one commenter wrote. "You are being petty for all the wrong reasons."
2minutemedicine.com
Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy associated with increased adverse outcomes
1. Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) are associated with an increased risk of adverse perinatal outcomes than singletons. 2. Twin pregnancies with ICP had increased total bile acid levels in maternal serum, which can be transported through the placenta. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Intrahepatic cholestasis of...
Upworthy
Parents shouldn't get priority to take time off during holidays, says woman, sparks fierce debate
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 24, 2021. It has since been updated. 'Parenting is about juggling a hundred different responsibilities at the same time, and for many, work is one of them. In some workplaces, parents are given preferential treatment over people without kids on the account that they have more work to do, and the acknowledgment that raising a child is not easy. People without kids overwhelmingly believe they shouldn't be discriminated against on the account of their family status. One parent took to Mumsnet to share her take on the issue to check what other parents thought about it and it sparked a heated debate in the comments section.
intheknow.com
Wife’s super-detailed dinner instructions for ‘idiot’ husband go viral on Reddit: ‘You are on thin ice’
A husband shared the incredibly detailed instructions his wife left for their kids’ dinners, and Reddit has some strong opinions on the matter. Posted to the subreddit r/Funny, the post gained over 100,000 upvotes and 7,000 comments — but not everyone seems to agree about the mom’s directions.
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral with anti-ageing concealer trick that instantly lifts and sculpts face
We all apply our makeup differently depending on how we prefer it to look on our face. Some of us like a darker contour while others love a really blushed look. Everyone's makeup and how they choose to put it on is of course completely up to them - but did you know you can use concealer to actually sculpt your face?
Baby born at 23 weeks heads home with her family: ‘It’s a miracle that she survived’
A baby born at just 23 weeks and weighing 535 grams at birth has finally gone home with her parents. When little Isla was born on March 4, her parents Lauren Ormston and Oliver Dewey were told that she had just a 10% chance of survival.
Woman Divorces Husband for Living a Second Life With His Ex-Wife
There is "plenty of blame to go around" and those involved "all contributed to a very complicated and painful situation," a therapist told Newsweek.
My sister-in-law mum-shames me so I said her kids’ names are ridiculous & they’ll hate them as adults – I’m sick of her
WHEN you marry the love of your life, it often means getting married to the rest of the family as well. We all hope we'll get along but in reality, that isn't always the way. And one woman, who was sick of her sister-in-law mum shaming her, decided enough was enough.
Anger as Son Refuses To Help His Mom Care for Pregnant Wife
"It's supposed to be 'in sickness and in health,' not 'in health or get out of here so I don't have to even see you be ill,'" said one commenter of the mom's son.
In-Laws Failing to Tidy Up When Staying With Family Slammed as 'Disgusting'
Their daughter-in-law told Mumsnet: ""I cannot bear to look into our bedroom where they are sleeping as the one time I did it was horrible..."
pethelpful.com
Video of Woman Helping Egg-Bound Chicken Is Touching Hearts
We've never owned chickens before, but thanks to TikTok user @maddywisecup, we have a pretty good sense of what it entails. Her account is filled with videos about the chickens and the different chores you have to do. One of her most recent videos caught our attention, as it did with the 7 million others who watched.
Dad Put Baby Up For Adoption & Meets Him Again Decades Later At The Same Job
The decision to give a child up for adoption is a heavy burden on the parent, especially the mother. As much as this is an unpalatable situation, sometimes this can be the best way for both parents and child to thrive. The resolution comes with pain and psychological stress, but is born from a heart of love.
Redditor Gets Bashed For Telling Her Stepdaughter That She's Lucky She Treats Her As Her Own
A woman thinks her stepdaughter is entitled, but Redditors don't agree.
psychologytoday.com
Can Personality Affect Our Ability to Detect Infidelity?
In a recent study, increased romantic jealousy was associated with a higher likelihood of discovering an infidelity. Neuroticism was associated with increased jealousy and an increased tendency to discover a partner's infidelity. Openness to new experiences was associated with decreased jealousy and a decreased likelihood of discovering infidelity. New research...
Woman furious at pregnant friend for lying about not being pregnant
Not everyone feels comfortable sharing private information with friends or family who aren’t close. This applies to pregnancy announcements as well, especially since the chances of miscarriage are high in the first trimester. As a result, some advice not to announce a pregnancy until the end of the first trimester.
