Daily Record
Despite threats from election deniers, Colorado clerks say Election Day went smoothly
Colorado county clerks say the surge of motivated election deniers bent on intimidating voters and election judges did not materialize during Tuesday’s election, but they did report record numbers of ballots turned in on Election Day. The election workers had expressed concern that the deniers — part of a...
Daily Record
Colorado’s wildlife director retired after an investigation into his conduct. The state is paying him $26,000 for “emotional distress.”
Colorado agreed to a $50,000 settlement with former Parks and Wildlife director Dan Prenzlow for “emotional distress” and other issues in the wake of an outside investigation that found he facilitated an unhealthy work environment. The state also agreed to pay more than $75,000 to an employee, Alease...
Daily Record
John C. Fremont Library officials mull ‘drastic’ changes after ballot issue defeated
John C. Fremont Library District officials believe they may have to take some “drastic” measures moving forward after the library’s failed mill levy increase initiative Tuesday night. The district asked its eligible voters to approve a mill levy increase so that it could continue to offer programming,...
