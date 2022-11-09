Read full article on original website
KVUE
Texan who hit officer in head with skateboard during Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty
HOUSTON — A father and son from Texas pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2021. Jason Douglas Owens, 50, and his son, Grady Douglas Owens, 22, both from Blanco,...
KVUE
AISD interim superintendent announced as finalist for Houston district
Dr. Anthony Mays made history as the first Black man to hold the position in AISD. Dr. Mays was announced as the finalist for Alief ISD on Wednesday.
KVUE
Here's how Houston is honoring those who served on Veterans Day
HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade. The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of...
