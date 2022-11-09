ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

3-Car Accident with Injuries in Bartlesville

Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. You are asked...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire in Foyil under investigation

FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
FOYIL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Child hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Major Accident Blocking Both Lanes on Hwy 60 Near Nowata

Bartlesville Radio has been informed by the Nowata County Sheriff's Department that as of about 2:45 pm this afternoon (Friday, November 11) a vehicular accident has occurred on Highway 60 near Road 411 just outside of the city of Nowata that is blocking both the north and south lanes of Highway 60. Traffic is unable to proceed in either direction at this time.
NOWATA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deadly crash under investigation in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (11/11; 9:54) — FOX23 has learned the name of the man who died in a car crash in Broken Arrow Thursday night. Broken Arrow Police said Friday night that 57-year-old Patrick Ray was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after he crashed into an eastbound car turning left.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Killed In Crash In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow police say one person is dead after a crash near West Kenosha Street and North Olive Avenue on Thursday evening. According to the police, the deadly crashed involved two vehicles. Police have net yet released details on what led to the crash, but say that an investigation is...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tulsa Woman Seen on Charges of Domestic Abuse

A Tulsa woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging domestic abuse by simple assault. According to an affidavit, when the responding officer arrived in Bartlesville there was a mother and daughter in the living room of the home and the mother had fresh injuries on her nose and left arm.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
ksal.com

Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed

Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
WICHITA, KS
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH

OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery

The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa school bus backs into car, nobody hurt

A bus on its way to Holmes Park Elementary backed into another car during its route this morning, according to witnesses at the scene. The accident happened at the intersection of Independence and McKinley, around 8:25 am. Sara Lemmon, the neighbor of the other driver, said she saw the whole...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
TULSA, OK

