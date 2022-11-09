Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
3-Car Accident with Injuries in Bartlesville
Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. You are asked...
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Fire in Foyil under investigation
FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Child hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Major Accident Blocking Both Lanes on Hwy 60 Near Nowata
Bartlesville Radio has been informed by the Nowata County Sheriff's Department that as of about 2:45 pm this afternoon (Friday, November 11) a vehicular accident has occurred on Highway 60 near Road 411 just outside of the city of Nowata that is blocking both the north and south lanes of Highway 60. Traffic is unable to proceed in either direction at this time.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Deadly crash under investigation in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (11/11; 9:54) — FOX23 has learned the name of the man who died in a car crash in Broken Arrow Thursday night. Broken Arrow Police said Friday night that 57-year-old Patrick Ray was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after he crashed into an eastbound car turning left.
KTUL
Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
1 Killed In Crash In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow police say one person is dead after a crash near West Kenosha Street and North Olive Avenue on Thursday evening. According to the police, the deadly crashed involved two vehicles. Police have net yet released details on what led to the crash, but say that an investigation is...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Seen on Charges of Domestic Abuse
A Tulsa woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging domestic abuse by simple assault. According to an affidavit, when the responding officer arrived in Bartlesville there was a mother and daughter in the living room of the home and the mother had fresh injuries on her nose and left arm.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
ksal.com
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
Kan. man accused of DUI after 2 hit, killed while changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
KTUL
Osage County deputies searching for men suspected of breaking into vehicles
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for this man as well as another unidentified man who are suspected of breaking into vehicles. Deputies say this occurred early this morning off Anderson Road and Movilla Hills area in Sand Springs. Anyone with information on the suspect's...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
KTUL
Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH
OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery
The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa school bus backs into car, nobody hurt
A bus on its way to Holmes Park Elementary backed into another car during its route this morning, according to witnesses at the scene. The accident happened at the intersection of Independence and McKinley, around 8:25 am. Sara Lemmon, the neighbor of the other driver, said she saw the whole...
KTUL
Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
