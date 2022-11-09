ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
msn.com

Dow trades 500 points lower in final hour of trade Wednesday, ahead of key inflation reading

The Dow was down more than 500 points Wednesday afternoon in the final hour of trade, as investors braced for Thursday's key inflation reading and as several tight races left control of Congress up for grabs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 508 points, or 1.5%, trading near 32,678, after falling more than 600 points at the session's low. The S&P 500 index [s:spx] was off 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 2% lower. Investors had been gearing up for a potential Republican sweep in the midterm elections. But results so far point to "anything even vaguely controversial in this Congress, which means we pretty much know that current fiscal policies will remain in place: no tax cuts and no major spending bills for the next two years," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, in emailed comments. While all eyes will be on tomorrow's release of the consumer-price index for October, investors also have been monitoring continued tumult in the crypto sector. Reports surfaced on Thursday that indicated Binance may be backing away from plans to take over assets of embattled crypto exchange FTX. Bitcoin was trading near $16,800 Thursday, near a two-year low, according to CoinDesk.
TheStreet

Here's the Impact of the Elections on Financial Markets

After the Nov. 8 elections, it looks like Republicans will have a narrow majority in the House, and the Senate is a toss-up. So what does that mean for financial markets? Nothing. That’s not completely true. With their majority in the House, Republicans can force a government-debt default or a government shutdown, which would be disastrous for markets.
CNET

Today's Mortgage Rates for Nov. 1, 2022: Major Rate Dips

While a closely followed mortgage rate was down, in general over the last week, rates were varied. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates crept higher, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages shrank. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages increased. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the...

