Democrats await Nevada election result that could seal their U.S. Senate majority
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply-divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia.
🎥 Biden celebrates Democrats' strong election night
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden claimed vindication the day after the midterm elections, saying Democrats had “a strong night” and he planned to change nothing about his approach despite facing the likelihood of divided government in the nation’s capital. “I’m prepared to work with my...
Read judge's ruling to block Biden's student loan-forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH(AP) —A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for...
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed, as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
Media defending slow vote count in Nevada, Arizona, grew frustrated with stalled tally in 2020 Iowa caucuses
While many media pundits are insisting multi-day long vote counts are "normal," in 2020, many in the press were agitated over the drawn-out count in the Iowa caucuses.
Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout
Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
Officials: U.S. vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form...
