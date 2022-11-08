ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

2022 Midterm Election Results

By Rob Jones, Matthew Causey
 4 days ago
Photo credit Audacy 106.3 WORD

Several interesting races across headlined Tuesday's Midterm Elections. Governor Henry McMaster won his bid for re-election over challengers Joe Cunningham and Bruce Reeves. The win makes McMaster the longest serving Governor in South Carolina's history.

In the Secretary Of State race- Mark Hammond garnered over half the vote defeating Rosemounda Peggy Butler. Incumbent Curtis Loftis had a landslide win over Sarah E. Work in the race for State Treasurer. Incumbent Ag Commissioner Hugh Weathers also won in decisive fashion.

Incumbent Republican Senator Tim Scott garnered over 60% of the vote winning his re-election bid over controversial Democratic challenger Krystle Matthews.

Ellen Weaver won one of the state's more intriguing races. She took the Superintendent of Education seat garnering over 50% of the vote and defeating three challengers.

Results from U.S. House races

District 1 - Nancy Mace won in a closer than expected race over Annie Andrews

District 2- Joe Wilson defeated Judd Larkins

District 3- Republican Incumbent Jeff Duncan ran unopposed

District 4- William Timmons ran unopposed

District 5- Incumbent Ralph Norman was re-elected taking over 60% of the vote to beat challengers Larry Gaither and Evangeline Hundley.

District 6 was the only U.S. House seat won by a Democrat, as Jim Clyburn was re-elected.

District 7- Donald Trump endorsed Candidate Russell Fry won taking well over 55% of the vote.

Greenville, SC
