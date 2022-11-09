Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply-divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia.
FORT WORTH(AP) —A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress -- and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance.
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed, as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
While many media pundits are insisting multi-day long vote counts are "normal," in 2020, many in the press were agitated over the drawn-out count in the Iowa caucuses.
Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
Coloradans were projected to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other plant-based psychedelic substances this week, becoming the second state in the U.S. to legalize the hallucinogens after Oregon. Proposition 122 decriminalizes psilocybin and psilocin — the hallucinogenic substances often found in mushrooms — as well as other plant-based psychedelics like dimethyltryptamine,...
