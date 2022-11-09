ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress -- and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance.
Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout

Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
Colorado votes to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’

Coloradans were projected to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other plant-based psychedelic substances this week, becoming the second state in the U.S. to legalize the hallucinogens after Oregon. Proposition 122 decriminalizes psilocybin and psilocin — the hallucinogenic substances often found in mushrooms — as well as other plant-based psychedelics like dimethyltryptamine,...
