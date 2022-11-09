WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Museum of Aviation presented a living history day, celebrating and commemorating all military Veterans. Veterans stood at various exhibits around the museum and shared memories about their service. Veteran John Kerns, who served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, spoke with our team about what hosting an event like this means to him.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO