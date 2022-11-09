Read full article on original website
Dougherty County voters overwhelmingly approve SPLOST extension
ALBANY — Voters helped a six-year extension of a 1% sales tax sail to approval on Tuesday in one of only two races decided wholly by Dougherty County voters, the other being the state House District 153 race won by Democrat David Sampson. On the special-purpose local-option sales tax...
Crawford County Schools cancel afterschool program due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Interim Superintendent of Crawford County Schools Chris Ridley has announced that the Crawford County School System is canceling afterschool activities on Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole. Ridley also advises that the schools will be closed on...
LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather
(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early. MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
Veterans Day celebrations took place across middle Georgia
MACON, Ga (WGXA) - With celebrations happening across the country, middle Georgia is also in celebration to honor the veterans. Middle Georgia State University and Macon- Bibb county joined together with the community to hold a ceremony in honor of veterans at Coleman Hill in downtown Macon. Mayor Lester Miller...
Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
ALBANY – Tropical Storm Nicole could bring wind and rain, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and some heavy rain expected in southwest Georgia as the system passes through the state Thursday and Friday. Some flooding also is possible, depending on the tracking of the huge...
Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
List: Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia to honor those who have served. The American Legion Post 30 will host its Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11. It will be at 7:45 a.m. on 2916 Gillionville Road. Bainbridge. All veterans are invited to a...
Warner Robins Veterans Parade canceled, ceremony moved indoors
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Due to the threat of severe weather that could be brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole, the City of Warner Robins has canceled the Veterans Parade and announced further changes to the remaining festivities. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick still welcomes all neighbors and city residents to...
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
City of Albany transit system closing early due to Hurricane Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transit Department announced that they would be stopping service early on Thursday. The final bus service for Thursday will end at 2 p.m. Albany staff said this won’t impact emergency services. The city will re-evaluate the weather situation Friday morning to determine if...
Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties
In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
'I try to serve the people and give my best': Houston County elementary school celebrates active military and veterans
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans Day is a day to remember the active military and veterans who have fought to serve our country. Students and staff at David A. Perdue Elementary school held a celebration for the men and women who have served. One special guest honored was Houston...
Railfan Festival in Cordele Nov. 11
While many locals in small towns across Georgia complain about the delays caused by trains crossing the railroad tracks in their downtowns, the city of Cordele has embraced its rail history. In doing so, it is welcoming people from allover the world – virtually and in-person – to this small South Georgia town.
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
Forsyth, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Forsyth, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dougherty County School System football team will have a game with Mary Persons High School on November 12, 2022, 16:15:00.
Museum of Aviation celebrates: Veterans and their stories with visitors
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Museum of Aviation presented a living history day, celebrating and commemorating all military Veterans. Veterans stood at various exhibits around the museum and shared memories about their service. Veteran John Kerns, who served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, spoke with our team about what hosting an event like this means to him.
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Albany (Albany, GA)
According to the Dougherty County Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in Albany. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
Today’s Weather Authority Forecast: November 10, 2022
The High Wind Warning has been canceled, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for Crisp, Dooly, Sumter, & Wilcox counties until 7:00 pm EST Friday. The Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the rest of #SWGA at this time until further notice. TONIGHT:. Tropical Storm conditions. Squally. Windy....
BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
