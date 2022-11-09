ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisp County, GA

WTVM

LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather

(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early. MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
MARION COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Veterans Day celebrations took place across middle Georgia

MACON, Ga (WGXA) - With celebrations happening across the country, middle Georgia is also in celebration to honor the veterans. Middle Georgia State University and Macon- Bibb county joined together with the community to hold a ceremony in honor of veterans at Coleman Hill in downtown Macon. Mayor Lester Miller...
MACON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

List: Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia to honor those who have served. The American Legion Post 30 will host its Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11. It will be at 7:45 a.m. on 2916 Gillionville Road. Bainbridge. All veterans are invited to a...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Veterans Parade canceled, ceremony moved indoors

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Due to the threat of severe weather that could be brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole, the City of Warner Robins has canceled the Veterans Parade and announced further changes to the remaining festivities. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick still welcomes all neighbors and city residents to...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

City of Albany transit system closing early due to Hurricane Nicole

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transit Department announced that they would be stopping service early on Thursday. The final bus service for Thursday will end at 2 p.m. Albany staff said this won’t impact emergency services. The city will re-evaluate the weather situation Friday morning to determine if...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties

In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
georgiatrend.com

Railfan Festival in Cordele Nov. 11

While many locals in small towns across Georgia complain about the delays caused by trains crossing the railroad tracks in their downtowns, the city of Cordele has embraced its rail history. In doing so, it is welcoming people from allover the world – virtually and in-person – to this small South Georgia town.
CORDELE, GA
High School Football PRO

Forsyth, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Museum of Aviation celebrates: Veterans and their stories with visitors

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Museum of Aviation presented a living history day, celebrating and commemorating all military Veterans. Veterans stood at various exhibits around the museum and shared memories about their service. Veteran John Kerns, who served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, spoke with our team about what hosting an event like this means to him.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Today’s Weather Authority Forecast: November 10, 2022

The High Wind Warning has been canceled, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for Crisp, Dooly, Sumter, & Wilcox counties until 7:00 pm EST Friday. The Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the rest of #SWGA at this time until further notice. TONIGHT:. Tropical Storm conditions. Squally. Windy....
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
STEWART COUNTY, GA

