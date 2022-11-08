Sam Mendes made what many consider to be the best James Bond movie of the Daniel Craig era, “Skyfall.” But, because the film industry is an endlessly cruel one, he also made “Spectre,” which many see as the worst modern Bond film. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Mendes reflected on “Skyfall” and “Spectre.” His assessment of the two movies appears to align quite closely with popular fan sentiment. The director understands that “Spectre” was not received nearly as well as “Skyfall,” and he attributes the difference in quality to the films’ differing production timelines. The success of...

