Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
'The Crown': The Truth About Princess Diana's Tell-All 'Panorama' Interview With Martin Bashir
Episode 8 of The Crown's fifth season is titled "Gunpowder," and, appropriately, features one of the most explosive moments in the relationship between Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales. The episode ends with Diana's infamous tell-all interview with Martin Bashir, which first aired on the BBC's Panorama program on Nov. 20, 1995.
WHAS 11
Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Family Life with Jennifer Flavin After Calling Off Divorce (Exclusive)
It was a family date night for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. The couple, who had their daughters by their side, did not look like a family in turmoil when they hit the red carpet for Paramount+'s Tulsa King premiere on Wednesday night. The 76-year-old actor and his 54-year-old wife...
WHAS 11
King Charles Breaks Protocol For the Nicest Reason
King Charles and Queen Camilla broke protocol for the sweetest reason. Buzz60's Keri Lumm has the story.
WHAS 11
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
WHAS 11
Natasha Parker on Serving as the Sole Witness at Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's 'Emotional' Courthouse Wedding
Natasha Parker was thrilled to play a special role in Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's big day. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor Nation star after Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and she opened up about being the sole witness at Joe and Serena's courthouse wedding last month.
WHAS 11
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
WHAS 11
Elizabeth Hurley Calls Working With Matthew Perry Amid His Addiction Struggle a 'Nightmare'
Another one of Matthew Perry's co-stars in speaking out in light of his headline-making memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Elizabeth Hurley, who co-starred alongside the 53-year-old Friends actor in the 2002 romantic comedy Serving Sara, spoke about Perry's book confessions during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment.
WHAS 11
'Friday Night Lights' Stars Dish on the Show's Biggest Celebrity Fans (Exclusive)
It's time to head back to Dillon, Texas, for a Friday Night Lights rewatch with the show's stars!. Scott Porter and Zach Gilford -- a.k.a Dillon Panthers quarterbacks Jason "Six" Street and Matt "Seven" Saracen -- are teaming up for a new podcast, It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond, where they'll be rewatching each episode of the beloved football drama's five-season run and reminiscing about their time on the show.
WHAS 11
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien
Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
WHAS 11
'Wednesday' Star Gwendoline Christie on Why She Identified With 'The Addams Family' (Exclusive)
The Addams Family has a special place in Gwendoline Christie's heart. So it was equally exciting for the actress, who plays Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems on Netflix's Wednesday, to step into the franchise. "I absolutely was obsessed with The Addams Family. I've always loved The Addams Family," the Game...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
WHAS 11
Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!
Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!. The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.
WHAS 11
Emma Thompson Says She Was 'Half Alive' After Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh's Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Emma Thompson is opening up about the numbing effect after her ex-husband, Kenneth Branagh's, affair with Helena Bonham Carter. The Oscar-winning actress told The New Yorker that finding out about the affair turned her into an emotional wreck, and she likened it to "shattered dishes." What's more, Thompson admitted that she felt humiliated upon finding out about it.
WHAS 11
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Pens Message to Ex Cole and the Internet After Polarizing Reunion Special
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey is addressing her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, as well as her online haters. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the wedding-packed finale episode of season 3 as well as the subsequent reunion special.
Sam Mendes: ‘Spectre’ Wasn’t as Good as ‘Skyfall’ Because Extra Time ‘Was Not Afforded to Me’
Sam Mendes made what many consider to be the best James Bond movie of the Daniel Craig era, “Skyfall.” But, because the film industry is an endlessly cruel one, he also made “Spectre,” which many see as the worst modern Bond film. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Mendes reflected on “Skyfall” and “Spectre.” His assessment of the two movies appears to align quite closely with popular fan sentiment. The director understands that “Spectre” was not received nearly as well as “Skyfall,” and he attributes the difference in quality to the films’ differing production timelines. The success of...
Comments / 0