Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?

Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
Elizabeth Hurley Calls Working With Matthew Perry Amid His Addiction Struggle a 'Nightmare'

Another one of Matthew Perry's co-stars in speaking out in light of his headline-making memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Elizabeth Hurley, who co-starred alongside the 53-year-old Friends actor in the 2002 romantic comedy Serving Sara, spoke about Perry's book confessions during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment.
'Friday Night Lights' Stars Dish on the Show's Biggest Celebrity Fans (Exclusive)

It's time to head back to Dillon, Texas, for a Friday Night Lights rewatch with the show's stars!. Scott Porter and Zach Gilford -- a.k.a Dillon Panthers quarterbacks Jason "Six" Street and Matt "Seven" Saracen -- are teaming up for a new podcast, It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond, where they'll be rewatching each episode of the beloved football drama's five-season run and reminiscing about their time on the show.
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien

Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!

Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!. The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.
Emma Thompson Says She Was 'Half Alive' After Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh's Affair With Helena Bonham Carter

Emma Thompson is opening up about the numbing effect after her ex-husband, Kenneth Branagh's, affair with Helena Bonham Carter. The Oscar-winning actress told The New Yorker that finding out about the affair turned her into an emotional wreck, and she likened it to "shattered dishes." What's more, Thompson admitted that she felt humiliated upon finding out about it.
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas

Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
Sam Mendes: ‘Spectre’ Wasn’t as Good as ‘Skyfall’ Because Extra Time ‘Was Not Afforded to Me’

Sam Mendes made what many consider to be the best James Bond movie of the Daniel Craig era, “Skyfall.” But, because the film industry is an endlessly cruel one, he also made “Spectre,” which many see as the worst modern Bond film. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Mendes reflected on “Skyfall” and “Spectre.” His assessment of the two movies appears to align quite closely with popular fan sentiment. The director understands that “Spectre” was not received nearly as well as “Skyfall,” and he attributes the difference in quality to the films’ differing production timelines. The success of...

