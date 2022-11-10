ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

By Madison Hall, Sinéad Baker, Jake Epstein
 4 days ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert on the House steps of the Capitol on Monday, January 4, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
  • Explore more race results below.
  • Rep. Lauren Boebert, an outspoken right-wing freshman lawmaker, is in a tight battle for reelection.
  • She's running against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
  • Boebert has been a thorn in the Democratic Party's side while in office.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection in Colorado as Republicans reckon with bleaker-than-expected results in the midterms.

Boebert is facing off in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.

If the two candidates finish with a lead of less than 0.5% of the total vote, it would trigger an automatic recount under state law, per The Colorado Sun. The outlet noted that other factors could affect the outcome in such a tight race, including military and overseas votes still in the postal system, or pending decisions on the eligibility of individual ballots.

Boebert — who had predicted a "red wave" on Election Day — hadn't spoken since results started trickling in. On Thursday she tweeted "Jesus is Lord" and shared a meme poking fun at the election process. By contrast, Frisch has tweeted multiple times since polls closed, including a post on Wednesday night urging Coloradans to fix errors on their ballots if needed so their vote will count.

—Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 10, 2022

Voters first elected Boebert in 2020. The representative from Rifle, Colorado, has used her position to be a thorn in the Democratic Party's side. Since taking public office, she's denied the 2020 presidential election results, interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, and denigrated a Democratic member of Congress over their religion.

Two years later, her antics may have cost her a job, as she's close to joining the ranks of Rep. Madison Cawthorn as one of the few members of Congress to get elected in 2020, but lose their bid for reelection after only one term in office.

Comments / 2104

Julie Myers
6d ago

Her and Greene are a disgrace to their state and Congress. I could add alot more names but there's no need. They do a very good job of spreading lies and supporting violent extremists all on their on.

Reply(197)
925
Ron Lasser
6d ago

I told these Republicans that wasn't going to be no red wave not at elections the Red Wave is going to come when the doj indicts all the people who were involved with Donald Trump electoral scam

Reply(103)
490
Viva Satire!
6d ago

One out of two of the least competent and trustworthy Members of Congress losing is an improvement.

Reply(100)
399
