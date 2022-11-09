Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
csurams.com
Rams Pull Away Late For Second Win
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Just a bit of stress to start the season. Two games into the campaign, nothing has been easy. In the second half of Friday's game at Moby Arena, there was no flow either, not with a combined 26 fouls called between Colorado State and Southeastern Louisiana. Halfway through, both teams were already in the bonus.
csurams.com
Rams Roll Past Lady Griz at Home
FORT COLLINS, Colo – Naturally, a major part of Ryun Williams' curiosity was what the new kids could bring to the table. But there was another part, too, which consisted of what his returning Colorado State women's basketball players have added to their games. In the case of Sydney...
csurams.com
Five Rams Earn All-Region at NCAA Mountain Regional
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Colorado State earned five All-Region nods at the NCAA Mountain Regional on Friday afternoon hosted by New Mexico. The women finished fourth out of the 19 schools, while the men posted a sixth-place finish. Annabel Stafford, Sarah Carter and Lily Tomasula-Martin earned All-Region awards, finishing in the Top-25 of the women's race and Thomas Chaston and Mason Brown earned honors for the men.
csurams.com
Rams Continue Homestand Against Southeastern Louisiana
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off a last-second shot to win their season opener, Colorado State men's basketball hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Friday inside Moby Arena. The game is a part of a doubleheader with the women's team. Tip off is set for 7:30 pm. Fans are encouraged to...
csurams.com
Rams Swept at Home By New Mexico
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – At the moment, the funk the team is in is one the program hasn't seen in more than a decade, and the answers seem to be there in their minds, but the actual performance is not. Coming off a tough road swing where Colorado State...
csurams.com
Rams Roundup: The Border War
It's rivalry week as the Rams host Wyoming at Canvas Stadium!. Colorado State (2-7, 2-3 MW) vs. Wyoming (6-3, 4-1) Saturday, Nov. 12 - 5 p.m. Canvas Stadium - Fort Collins, Colo. Tickets/Parking » Buy Now. Presented by: FNBO and OCR. How to Track the Game:. 📺 Television »...
csurams.com
Rashaan Mbemba and Kyan Evans Join the Men’s Hoops Program
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State men's basketball welcomes Rashaan Mbemba and Kyan Evans as they signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Mbemba and Evans will join the program for the 2023-24 season. Austrian forward Mbemba will bring his 6-7 frame to Fort Collins after being rated...
csurams.com
Rams Begin Weekend Hosting Montana
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Looking for a Friday night activity? Colorado State women's basketball will start the weekend hosting Montana starting at 5:00 p.m., in the first game of the evening. Friday will feature a double shot of basketball, as the men's program hosts Southeastern Louisiana following at 7:30 p.m.
csurams.com
Setting the Stage: Wyoming
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The goal was to play all four quarterbacks this season because they were all freshmen. The goal has been reached with Jackson Stratton having appeared the past two weeks. The coaching staff wasn't looking for starter Clay Millen to get hurt, which has now happened...
csurams.com
Rams Head to Albuquerque for NCAA Mountain Regional
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off an extraordinarily successful Mountain West Championship performance, the Colorado State cross country program is looking to keep its momentum going as the Rams head to Albuquerque, N.M., to partake in the NCAA Mountain Regional on Friday morning. The women will start the day...
csurams.com
Rams Sign Middle Blocker and Outside Hitter to 2022 Signing Class
Colorado State volleyball announced Thursday the addition of Kekua Richards and Taylor Pagan to the continue their volleyball career apart of the Ram family following high school graduation. "Our '23 signees are a great combination of athleticism and great spirit and personality. I think they are a great fit for...
csurams.com
Wilson Adds a Pair of Top Golfers to Men’s Program
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Head coach Michael Wilson welcomes a pair of top junior golfers to the Ram Family with the signing of Jake Rodgers and Derek Lekkerkerk. The duo makes their way to Fort Collins from the Pacific Northwest in Oregon and Idaho, respectively. Jake Rodgers | Mulino,...
csurams.com
Kara Kaneshiro Joins Women’s Golf Program
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State women's golf welcomes another Hawaiian to its roster with the signing of Kara Kaneshiro. The Honolulu native is one of the best women's golfers in the state of Hawaii. "We are so excited to officially welcome Kara to our Ram family. Kara has...
csurams.com
Rams Add Four Athletes to 2022 Signing Class
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State Track and Field team announced Friday the addition of four new athletes to the 2022 signing class. Mary Schultz, Mari Konold, Ava Escorcia and Ezra Burrell will all join the Ram family in 2023. All four athletes will compete in distance events for the track and field team as well as being eligible for cross country season next fall.
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War
Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
Comments / 0