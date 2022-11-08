ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Devils Advance to NCAA Second Round with 4-0 Win Over Radford

DURHAM – Sophomore standout Michelle Cooper registered a brace and the defense was stellar on Saturday evening as the second-seeded Duke women's soccer team collected a 4-0 victory over Radford (12-4-4) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils (13-4-3)...
Duke Drops Hokies, 24-7, for Seventh Win

DURHAM -- The Duke football team improved to 7-3 with a decisive 24-7 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another while the defense limited the Hokies to just 281 total yards.
Duke Dominant in Win over Charleston Southern

DURHAM – Behind a balanced offensive attack and some stifling defense, the Duke women's basketball team raced to a resounding, 111-50 victory over Charleston Southern Thursday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils finished the game with six players in double figures en route to eclipsing the century...
Blue Devils Ride Strong Second Half to 60-37 Win at Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Behind a strong second half to outscore Davidson 34-18, the Duke women's basketball team powered its way to a 60-37 victory over the Wildcats Saturday afternoon at John M. Belk Arena. Senior Celeste Taylor paced the Blue Devils (3-0) with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting while...
