Cameron County, TX

Tx Mac
3d ago

what a shame. I guess valley people liked having their businesses forced closed, their public beaches, that we as tax payers pay to maintain, closed and being pulled over by police for having more than one person in the car during covid and interrogated about where you were going, in the USA, a FREE COUNTRY. I guess you all enjoy control because you cannot think for yourself.

Wake up America
3d ago

These democrats had better watch what they wish for! All the crooks got voted back in!

ValleyCentral

Treviño beats Cascos for Cameron County judge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. will return for another term after defeating Republican challenger Carlos Cascos. With 100% of 101 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Treviño garnered 40,260 votes against Cascos’ 36,036 votes. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Treviño has held the seat as Cameron County Judge […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Trial date set for murder-for-hire case in Brownsville

A trial date has been set for a man accused of hiring two other men to kill a woman in Brownsville. Jose Rodriguez is accused of hiring Charly Torres and Jonathan Martinez to kill Adela Gonzalez Martinez in November 2020, according to the indictment against them. Prosecutors say Adela Martinez...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Hidalgo County Records More COVID-19 Deaths

Hidalgo County health officials report two more fatalities from COVID-19, in addition to another 271 positive cases of the virus. The two deaths were a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman from Mission who was older than 70. One of the women was not fully vaccinated and the other was not up to date with her shots.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

De La Cruz scores historic win in U.S. Congressional District 15

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley native Monica De La Cruz has become the first Latina and first Republican to win a congressional district in Hidalgo County. De La Cruz says there are many goals she would like to accomplish while she is in Washington D.C. In this historic race for U.S. Congressional District 15, […]
MCALLEN, TX
tpr.org

Democrat Vicente Gonzalez defeats GOP's Mayra Flores to win South Texas' competitive District 34

Democrat Vincente Gonzalez has been elected to represent Texas 34th congressional district after receiving 10,000 more votes than incumbent Mayra Flores. Early on, Gonzalez appeared to declare victory after results showed he was in the lead. “They spent over $7 million against us, over $7 million in a Rio Grande Valley election, spewing lies and hate and misinformation, but we defeated them,” Gonzalez told a crowd of his supporters at Mi Pueblito restaurant in Brownsville.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Hidalgo County approves launch of EMS services

Parts of Hidalgo County now have ambulance services again. On Friday, the county commissioners’ court approved a one-year contract with the Mission-based Skyline EMS to serve Hidalgo County precincts 1 and 3. The contract comes months after Pharr EMS — the ambulance service that served the area — announced...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Memorial burial service held in Mission for Army veteran killed in action

Mission city officials, veterans and family honored the life of a Valley veteran on Friday with a memorial burial service at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery. U.S. Army Cpl. Antonio de Jesus Tijerina was killed in action in 1950 during the Battle of Unsan in North Korea. His body was never recovered, but he was declared dead Dec. 31, 1953.
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat

Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

De La Cruz turns District 15 red as AP calls race

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz captured a sufficient lead Tuesday night in the battle for U.S. Congressional District 15, as AP projected her the victor. Democrat Michelle Vallejo could not garner enough votes to overcome De La Cruz’s lead. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Michelle Vallejo, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Hidalgo County midterm election unofficial results

Unofficial results for county, state and federal general election races have been released in Hidalgo County, including the highly contested Congressional District 15 seat. With 100% of 293 precincts reporting in the U.S. Representative District 15 contest, Republican Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo with 80,869 votes to Vallejo’s 67,913, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 271 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 271 cases of COVID-19. A woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Mission died as a result of the virus. One woman was not vaccinated and the other was not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 8 through Nov. 9.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

New subdivision in Mission to spur growth in the city

A new subdivision that will soon house hundreds of people in Mission is set to be completed next year. The property off of Frontage between Glasscock and Shary Road is over 70 acres and will soon house a new apartment complex. The project also includes building a new street that...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
HARLINGEN, TX

