Read full article on original website
Tx Mac
3d ago
what a shame. I guess valley people liked having their businesses forced closed, their public beaches, that we as tax payers pay to maintain, closed and being pulled over by police for having more than one person in the car during covid and interrogated about where you were going, in the USA, a FREE COUNTRY. I guess you all enjoy control because you cannot think for yourself.
Reply(1)
11
Wake up America
3d ago
These democrats had better watch what they wish for! All the crooks got voted back in!
Reply
4
Related
KRGV
Mail-in ballots pending in Cameron and Hidalgo County, election officials say
Elections departments in two Valley counties are reaching out to people who voted by mail because their ballots may need corrections. In Cameron County, 38 ballots are pending. "The actual number that it was overall might have been a little more, but a lot of those voters responded quickly and...
Treviño beats Cascos for Cameron County judge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. will return for another term after defeating Republican challenger Carlos Cascos. With 100% of 101 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Treviño garnered 40,260 votes against Cascos’ 36,036 votes. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Treviño has held the seat as Cameron County Judge […]
KRGV
Trial date set for murder-for-hire case in Brownsville
A trial date has been set for a man accused of hiring two other men to kill a woman in Brownsville. Jose Rodriguez is accused of hiring Charly Torres and Jonathan Martinez to kill Adela Gonzalez Martinez in November 2020, according to the indictment against them. Prosecutors say Adela Martinez...
kurv.com
Hidalgo County Records More COVID-19 Deaths
Hidalgo County health officials report two more fatalities from COVID-19, in addition to another 271 positive cases of the virus. The two deaths were a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman from Mission who was older than 70. One of the women was not fully vaccinated and the other was not up to date with her shots.
De La Cruz scores historic win in U.S. Congressional District 15
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley native Monica De La Cruz has become the first Latina and first Republican to win a congressional district in Hidalgo County. De La Cruz says there are many goals she would like to accomplish while she is in Washington D.C. In this historic race for U.S. Congressional District 15, […]
riograndeguardian.com
Aleman: I’m proud of my work in Brownsville; now it’s time to help San Benito grow
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It might seem strange to see the executive director of San Benito Economic Development Corporation celebrate a freight forwarding company move into an industrial park in Brownsville. However, when that person is Ramiro Aleman it is not strange at all. Aleman worked on the project to...
tpr.org
Democrat Vicente Gonzalez defeats GOP's Mayra Flores to win South Texas' competitive District 34
Democrat Vincente Gonzalez has been elected to represent Texas 34th congressional district after receiving 10,000 more votes than incumbent Mayra Flores. Early on, Gonzalez appeared to declare victory after results showed he was in the lead. “They spent over $7 million against us, over $7 million in a Rio Grande Valley election, spewing lies and hate and misinformation, but we defeated them,” Gonzalez told a crowd of his supporters at Mi Pueblito restaurant in Brownsville.
KRGV
Hidalgo County approves launch of EMS services
Parts of Hidalgo County now have ambulance services again. On Friday, the county commissioners’ court approved a one-year contract with the Mission-based Skyline EMS to serve Hidalgo County precincts 1 and 3. The contract comes months after Pharr EMS — the ambulance service that served the area — announced...
KRGV
Memorial burial service held in Mission for Army veteran killed in action
Mission city officials, veterans and family honored the life of a Valley veteran on Friday with a memorial burial service at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery. U.S. Army Cpl. Antonio de Jesus Tijerina was killed in action in 1950 during the Battle of Unsan in North Korea. His body was never recovered, but he was declared dead Dec. 31, 1953.
kurv.com
Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat
Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
Who voted: A look at Tuesday’s election turnout in the United States
The day after a major election comes with pundits and politicians alike trying to make sense of the American voter.
De La Cruz turns District 15 red as AP calls race
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz captured a sufficient lead Tuesday night in the battle for U.S. Congressional District 15, as AP projected her the victor. Democrat Michelle Vallejo could not garner enough votes to overcome De La Cruz’s lead. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Michelle Vallejo, […]
utrgvrider.com
Hidalgo County midterm election unofficial results
Unofficial results for county, state and federal general election races have been released in Hidalgo County, including the highly contested Congressional District 15 seat. With 100% of 293 precincts reporting in the U.S. Representative District 15 contest, Republican Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo with 80,869 votes to Vallejo’s 67,913, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 271 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 271 cases of COVID-19. A woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Mission died as a result of the virus. One woman was not vaccinated and the other was not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 8 through Nov. 9.
KRGV
Chase starting in Kenedy County ends in Harlingen, driver facing multiple charges
A driver is facing multiple charges after being accused of leading authorities on a cross-county chase that ended in Harlingen. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety says a trooper spotted a black Ford F-150 truck allegedly stolen out of the Houston area and attempted to pull over the driver in Kenedy County.
KRGV
New subdivision in Mission to spur growth in the city
A new subdivision that will soon house hundreds of people in Mission is set to be completed next year. The property off of Frontage between Glasscock and Shary Road is over 70 acres and will soon house a new apartment complex. The project also includes building a new street that...
Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
Comments / 8