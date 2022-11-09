ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Americans are feeling worse about the US economy

Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the monthly Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7, from 59.9 in October. Economists were...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rivian has both good and bad news at end of tough day for EV stocks

Electric truckmaker Rivian delivered a mixed bag for investors in its third-quarter earnings report, after a brutal day for its shares and those of other electric vehicle makers. On the one hand, Rivian reported a smaller than expected adjusted loss of $1.4 billion, less than the $1.7 billion loss forecast...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inflation cools much more than expected in October

Americans and the Federal Reserve got some welcome news Thursday on inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, a much slower pace of increase than the 8% economists had expected and the lowest annual inflation reading since January. The stock market skyrocketed on the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day

President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation's future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party, Biden...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Analysis: Why the news media got the midterm 'red wave' narrative so wrong

The White House believes that the press has "egg on their faces, yet again." That's according to a White House official who spoke candidly with CNN on Wednesday about the media's "red wave" narrative that wasn't. Heading into Tuesday, the dominant narrative in the press — especially right-wing media —...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden to meet Xi on Monday for first high-stakes sit-down with Chinese leader

President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping face-to-face on Monday, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and one that will offer a clarifying opportunity for the world's most important bilateral relationship. "The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'That certainly didn't help': GOP blame game spreads after midterm shortfalls

Mitch McConnell's high-spending super PAC has a suggestion for their party's campaign committee: Consider picking candidates in primaries who won't collapse in the general election. Others see a much bigger issue: Former President Donald Trump and his polarizing presence on the campaign trail -- especially as he teased a 2024...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump Org. controller said he was ordered to hide benefits on tax forms

Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney testified about the mechanics behind him tacking on fringe benefits to salaries and bonuses at the direction of high-level executives, as the company's criminal trial in New York resumed on Thursday. McConney reiterated he followed instructions from former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit

The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains. President Joe Biden is expected to highlight...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden arrives in Cambodia looking to counter China's growing influence in Southeast Asia

President Joe Biden underscored the US partnership with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Saturday as "the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy" as he seeks to counter China's growing influence ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping set for Monday. The weekend of meetings...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China

Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall

FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will remain to assist...

