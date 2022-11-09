Read full article on original website
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy
Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the monthly Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7, from 59.9 in October. Economists were...
Rivian has both good and bad news at end of tough day for EV stocks
Electric truckmaker Rivian delivered a mixed bag for investors in its third-quarter earnings report, after a brutal day for its shares and those of other electric vehicle makers. On the one hand, Rivian reported a smaller than expected adjusted loss of $1.4 billion, less than the $1.7 billion loss forecast...
Inflation cools much more than expected in October
Americans and the Federal Reserve got some welcome news Thursday on inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, a much slower pace of increase than the 8% economists had expected and the lowest annual inflation reading since January. The stock market skyrocketed on the...
Trump mounts anti-McConnell campaign as conservatives seek delay in leadership elections
Former President Donald Trump is calling up his allies in the Senate, GOP sources tell CNN, and making a suggestion as he seeks to divert blame for -- Republicans' lackluster midterm performance: Take aim at Mitch McConnell. Trump, who is facing a round of sharp criticism from inside his own...
Biden celebrated a major victory on climate this year. But this issue could prove insurmountable
President Joe Biden arrives Friday at the UN's COP27 summit in Egypt with a climate change victory in-hand: a massive US law passed this year that experts have told CNN will go far to help transition the country to renewable energy. Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act contained $370 billion for climate...
Boebert expresses optimism but casts blame on her party with her reelection bid still too close to call
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert remained in a tight race Friday morning against Democrat Adam Frisch after redistricting made her bid for reelection to her Colorado seat more competitive. Boebert, who has expressed confidence about her chances, was ahead of Frisch by 1,122 votes as of 1 p.m. ET Friday. CNN...
Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day
President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation's future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party, Biden...
Analysis: Why the news media got the midterm 'red wave' narrative so wrong
The White House believes that the press has "egg on their faces, yet again." That's according to a White House official who spoke candidly with CNN on Wednesday about the media's "red wave" narrative that wasn't. Heading into Tuesday, the dominant narrative in the press — especially right-wing media —...
Biden says US is back as a leader on fighting climate change as he urges all nations to step up their ambitions
President Joe Biden on Friday used a short visit to the United Nations climate change summit in Egypt to tell the world the United States was ready to take back its leadership role on fighting a warming planet after the passage of one of the president's key priorities. In a...
Biden to meet Xi on Monday for first high-stakes sit-down with Chinese leader
President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping face-to-face on Monday, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and one that will offer a clarifying opportunity for the world's most important bilateral relationship. "The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United...
'That certainly didn't help': GOP blame game spreads after midterm shortfalls
Mitch McConnell's high-spending super PAC has a suggestion for their party's campaign committee: Consider picking candidates in primaries who won't collapse in the general election. Others see a much bigger issue: Former President Donald Trump and his polarizing presence on the campaign trail -- especially as he teased a 2024...
Trump Org. controller said he was ordered to hide benefits on tax forms
Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney testified about the mechanics behind him tacking on fringe benefits to salaries and bonuses at the direction of high-level executives, as the company's criminal trial in New York resumed on Thursday. McConney reiterated he followed instructions from former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and other...
These Are My Top Risk-Averse Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano are three cryptocurrencies that can help reduce some risk for crypto investors.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains. President Joe Biden is expected to highlight...
House Democrats quietly plot leadership plans while waiting for Nancy Pelosi's next move
The internal Democratic maneuvering to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is quietly playing out behind the scenes even as lawmakers are completely in the dark about her ambitions and future plans. Members of Pelosi's leadership team and those who have ambitions to succeed her have been reaching out to their...
FTX confirms 'unauthorized transactions' as $1B in crypto reportedly vanishes
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Saturday that it was moving money into offline storage as at least $1 billion of customer funds reportedly disappeared.
Biden arrives in Cambodia looking to counter China's growing influence in Southeast Asia
President Joe Biden underscored the US partnership with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Saturday as "the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy" as he seeks to counter China's growing influence ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping set for Monday. The weekend of meetings...
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
Russia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports.
Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall
FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will remain to assist...
