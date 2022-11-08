ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence' dating back 3,700 years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to rid themselves...
Where are all of the animal ghosts? Spook yourself with 10 tales of nonhuman hauntings

NEW YORK (TND) — Ghosts often make their presence known without being seen. It might come in the form of mischief. A stationary object will start to roll across the floor unprompted by touch or wind. Without any warning, a book will fall from a shelf or a dinner plate will slide off the table and shatter into a million pieces. An item placed down in its usual spot will disappear, only to show up days later in an entirely different place.
Climate protesters target Andy Warhol art in Australian gallery

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Climate protesters in Australia on Wednesday scrawled graffiti and glued themselves to an Andy Warhol artwork depicting Campbell's soup cans but didn't appear to damage the piece because it's encased in glass. It was the latest incident in which climate protesters have targeted an iconic...
There's a lunar eclipse on Tuesday; it's the last one for three years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger's width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
