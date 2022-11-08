Read full article on original website
CEO Mandy Shaw to depart from Blaze Pizza
Mandy Shaw is departing as CEO of Blaze Pizza, though it’s not clear when, sources within the company have confirmed. Rumors of Shaw’s departure from the Los Angeles-based chain have circulated this week, though the company through a spokesperson has denied any changes are afoot. Shaw did not respond to questions about the rumors.
Restaurants’ tech investments shift to the back-of-house
The top item on restaurants’ tech wish list this holiday season? Inventory management systems. That’s according to a survey by the National Restaurant Association and accounting software provider Sage Intacct, which asked operators where they plan to spend their tech dollars over the next one to two years.
Labor costs ease for Burger King franchisee Carrols, but not food costs
Labor costs started to ease for Burger King franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group last quarter and more of its restaurants are fully staffed and open longer hours, company executives said on Wednesday. But food costs remain a problem—even though beef costs have eased. Executives with the Syracuse, N.Y.-based operator said...
