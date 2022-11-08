Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
Mount Airy News
Words insufficient to thank veterans, speakers say
Staff Sgt. William Arnder, a North Carolina National Guard recruiter, is one of multiple speakers on the program. Members of the North Surry High School Air Force Junior ROTC fold the flag. This is part of the audience filling First Presbyterian Church Friday. A lunch is served in honor of...
Mount Airy News
11 Surry-Yadkin Works interns become teaching apprentices
Nine recent high school graduates were hired as teacher preparation apprentices after signing employment agreements with Surry County Schools. Eleven former Surry-Yadkin Works interns are working as Teacher Preparation Apprentices after signing employment agreements with local school systems. “Apprenticeships combine on-the-job and classroom training and help our students to get...
Mount Airy News
Women’s business conference attracts 160+
Leigh Brown, a speaker, Realtor and author, speaks to the assembly to kick off the conference. (Serena Bowman photo) Mount Airy resident Dr. Sue Brownfield talks of her career as the former director of marketing and product development process at General Motors. She was one of the first women in Michigan to earn her doctorate degree in engineering and to work for GM in a leadership position. (Dawn Bagale photo)
Mount Airy News
Capitol Christmas tree stops in Mount Airy
Tom Hill, of Piper’s Gap, signs both his name and that of his wife, Regina Hill, to the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Christmas card. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Janet Pearson, Surry County Forest Ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service, talks with fourth graders from Franklin Elementary School. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Mount Airy News
Project Timberlake ‘Yard of the Month’ winner
The Project Timberlake Community Organization recognized James and Clara Carter as having the Yard of the Month. Carter (left) poses with Willie Wayne France of the organization and the yard of the month sign. The group has been working to improve the quality of life for residents of the community through service, outreach, and crime prevention via community watch.
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Mount Airy woman who allegedly caused a major disturbance was arrested last Sunday, according to city police reports. Elizabeth Michelle Nance, 46, listed as homeless, is said to have encountered others at multiple locations, with callers to the police station reporting that she was yelling at and waving down people in the middle of the road, cursing and communicating threats in Lowes Foods and walking up to and knocking on random doors.
Comments / 0