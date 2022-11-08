• A Mount Airy woman who allegedly caused a major disturbance was arrested last Sunday, according to city police reports. Elizabeth Michelle Nance, 46, listed as homeless, is said to have encountered others at multiple locations, with callers to the police station reporting that she was yelling at and waving down people in the middle of the road, cursing and communicating threats in Lowes Foods and walking up to and knocking on random doors.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO