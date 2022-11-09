(KTEN) — Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) is getting a new office and a new title on Capitol Hill. Mullin coasted to election victory on Tuesday in his bid to assume the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jim Inhofe. Mullin will become the first Native American to serve in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO