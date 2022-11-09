Read full article on original website
Related
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes turn to race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
KTEN.com
Mullin moving to Senate after Tuesday's vote
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) is getting a new office and a new title on Capitol Hill. Mullin coasted to election victory on Tuesday in his bid to assume the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jim Inhofe. Mullin will become the first Native American to serve in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.
KTEN.com
2022 Midterm election results
By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Tara Subramaniam, CNN. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
KTEN.com
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin,...
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
KTEN.com
Boebert expresses optimism but casts blame on her party with her reelection bid still too close to call
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert remained in a tight race Friday morning against Democrat Adam Frisch after redistricting made her bid for reelection to her Colorado seat more competitive. Boebert, who has expressed confidence about her chances, was ahead of Frisch by 1,122 votes as of 1 p.m. ET Friday. CNN...
KTEN.com
Key Trump-backed candidates have a rough night as crucial races still too early to call
Former President Donald Trump's endorsements for political candidates in close high-profile races have not yet given Republicans the swift and sweeping victories they had anticipated for this election cycle, despite many GOP hopefuls banking on his support to propel their campaigns. Many critical midterm races have yet to be called...
KTEN.com
Mullin to be first Native American senator in nearly 20 years
(KTEN) -- Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) is now poised to become the first Native American to serve in the U.S Senate since Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado, who left the Senate in 2005. Mullin won his bid to take over the Senate seat currently held by fellow Republican...
KTEN.com
Texas judge: Student loan forgiveness program 'illegal'
(CNN) — A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal. The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief. Biden's program...
KTEN.com
US Customs and Border Protection commissioner is asked to resign, sources say
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign this week, two sources familiar with the discussions tell CNN. Magnus has been criticized internally for being out of touch with the agency and publicly for the handling of the US-Mexico border. During his...
KTEN.com
Longest Serving US Senators Fast Facts
Here's a look at the top 25 longest-serving senators in US history. While not in the top 25, Dianne Fienstein is the longest-serving female senator in history. She marked her 30th anniversary in the Senate in 2022. The Top Twenty-Five as of 8/25/2022. Names in bold are currently serving in...
KTEN.com
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee -- which multiple courts have upheld...
KTEN.com
Marco Rubio Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. Marriage: Jeanette (Dousdebes) Rubio (1998-present) Children: Amanda Loren, Daniella, Anthony and Dominick. Education: Attended Tarkio College in Missouri, 1989-1990; attended Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida, 1990-1991; University of Florida, political science, B.S., 1993; University...
Time ticking for Austin school board to vote on proposed tax breaks for NXP Semiconductors
A week ahead of a planned vote on a controversial multimillion-dollar taxing agreement with tech industry giant NXP Semiconductors, it remains unclear whether the Austin district’s school board can take action on the proposed deal. Approval of the agreement, worth hundreds of millions in tax breaks for the company...
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
KTEN.com
Wilbur Ross Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross Jr. Birth name: Wilbur Louis Ross Jr. Marriages: Hilary (Geary) Ross (October 9, 2004); Betsy (McCaughey) Ross (December 7, 1995-August 2000, divorced); Judith (Nodine) Ross (May 26, 1961-October 1995, divorced) Children: with Judith Nodine: Jessica and Amanda.
Comments / 0