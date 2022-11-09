ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Mullin moving to Senate after Tuesday's vote

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) is getting a new office and a new title on Capitol Hill. Mullin coasted to election victory on Tuesday in his bid to assume the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jim Inhofe. Mullin will become the first Native American to serve in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

2022 Midterm election results

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Tara Subramaniam, CNN. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
KTEN.com

Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats

A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin,...
KTEN.com

Mullin to be first Native American senator in nearly 20 years

(KTEN) -- Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) is now poised to become the first Native American to serve in the U.S Senate since Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado, who left the Senate in 2005. Mullin won his bid to take over the Senate seat currently held by fellow Republican...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Texas judge: Student loan forgiveness program 'illegal'

(CNN) — A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal. The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief. Biden's program...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

US Customs and Border Protection commissioner is asked to resign, sources say

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign this week, two sources familiar with the discussions tell CNN. Magnus has been criticized internally for being out of touch with the agency and publicly for the handling of the US-Mexico border. During his...
ARIZONA STATE
KTEN.com

Longest Serving US Senators Fast Facts

Here's a look at the top 25 longest-serving senators in US history. While not in the top 25, Dianne Fienstein is the longest-serving female senator in history. She marked her 30th anniversary in the Senate in 2022. The Top Twenty-Five as of 8/25/2022. Names in bold are currently serving in...
KTEN.com

Marco Rubio Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. Marriage: Jeanette (Dousdebes) Rubio (1998-present) Children: Amanda Loren, Daniella, Anthony and Dominick. Education: Attended Tarkio College in Missouri, 1989-1990; attended Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida, 1990-1991; University of Florida, political science, B.S., 1993; University...
FLORIDA STATE
KTEN.com

Wilbur Ross Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross Jr. Birth name: Wilbur Louis Ross Jr. Marriages: Hilary (Geary) Ross (October 9, 2004); Betsy (McCaughey) Ross (December 7, 1995-August 2000, divorced); Judith (Nodine) Ross (May 26, 1961-October 1995, divorced) Children: with Judith Nodine: Jessica and Amanda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy