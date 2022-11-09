Read full article on original website
Democrats await Nevada election result that could seal their U.S. Senate majority
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply-divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia.
Nevada election - live: Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead cut to hundreds of votes as 95 per cent reported
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times. The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
Nancy Pelosi doesn't talk about her future in call with House Democrats
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised her caucus Wednesday on a call with members for defying the odds and keeping more seats than expected in this year's midterms -- but shared no insight into her future and whether she will again run for the top job in her caucus. "Our candidates...
Biden says midterm vote was a 'good day for democracy' and notes the 'red wave' didn't happen
In his first speech since polls closed around the country Tuesday night, President Joe Biden called out detractors who he said doubted his "incessant optimism" about Democrats' ability to stave off resounding Republican wins in the midterm elections -- even as his presidency is now likely entering a new period of divided government.
Boebert expresses optimism but casts blame on her party with her reelection bid still too close to call
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert remained in a tight race Friday morning against Democrat Adam Frisch after redistricting made her bid for reelection to her Colorado seat more competitive. Boebert, who has expressed confidence about her chances, was ahead of Frisch by 1,122 votes as of 1 p.m. ET Friday. CNN...
Mullin moving to Senate after Tuesday's vote
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) is getting a new office and a new title on Capitol Hill. Mullin coasted to election victory on Tuesday in his bid to assume the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jim Inhofe. Mullin will become the first Native American to serve in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.
Texas judge: Student loan forgiveness program 'illegal'
(CNN) — A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal. The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief. Biden's program...
Mullin to be first Native American senator in nearly 20 years
(KTEN) -- Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) is now poised to become the first Native American to serve in the U.S Senate since Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado, who left the Senate in 2005. Mullin won his bid to take over the Senate seat currently held by fellow Republican...
2022 Midterm election results
Longest Serving US Senators Fast Facts
Here's a look at the top 25 longest-serving senators in US history. While not in the top 25, Dianne Fienstein is the longest-serving female senator in history. She marked her 30th anniversary in the Senate in 2022. The Top Twenty-Five as of 8/25/2022. Names in bold are currently serving in...
Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout
Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
Wilbur Ross Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross Jr. Birth name: Wilbur Louis Ross Jr. Marriages: Hilary (Geary) Ross (October 9, 2004); Betsy (McCaughey) Ross (December 7, 1995-August 2000, divorced); Judith (Nodine) Ross (May 26, 1961-October 1995, divorced) Children: with Judith Nodine: Jessica and Amanda.
Colorado votes to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’
Coloradans were projected to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other plant-based psychedelic substances this week, becoming the second state in the U.S. to legalize the hallucinogens after Oregon. Proposition 122 decriminalizes psilocybin and psilocin — the hallucinogenic substances often found in mushrooms — as well as other plant-based psychedelics like dimethyltryptamine,...
