ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Mullin moving to Senate after Tuesday's vote

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) is getting a new office and a new title on Capitol Hill. Mullin coasted to election victory on Tuesday in his bid to assume the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jim Inhofe. Mullin will become the first Native American to serve in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats

A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin,...
KTEN.com

Texas judge: Student loan forgiveness program 'illegal'

(CNN) — A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal. The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief. Biden's program...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Marco Rubio Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. Marriage: Jeanette (Dousdebes) Rubio (1998-present) Children: Amanda Loren, Daniella, Anthony and Dominick. Education: Attended Tarkio College in Missouri, 1989-1990; attended Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida, 1990-1991; University of Florida, political science, B.S., 1993; University...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists

The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation's largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five U.S....
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy