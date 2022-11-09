Read full article on original website
New Black-owned business marketplace In The Black coming to Fillmore Street — on Black Friday
The corner of Fillmore and Geary Streets was once the heart of the “Harlem of the West,” a stomping ground of John Coltrane and Billie Holiday at the height of the Fillmore’s “jazz district” heyday of the 1940s and 1950s. But an urban renewal movement in the following decades destroyed the neighborhood of much of character and legacy, and in recent decades, the corner of Fillmore and Geary Streets has merely housed a Money Mart check-cashing place beneath the Fillmore theater.
A Slice of SF: The Standard Guide to the Best Thanksgiving Pies
There’s always room for pie—but does it always have to be pumpkin?. Whether you’re dining out or taking out this Thanksgiving, it’s easy to serve up a new slice of dessert. While San Francisco bakers are certainly rolling out pumpkin, apple and other fall classics, consider ordering one of these seven unique pies for your feast’s finale.
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
6 Of The Best Things To Do In San Francisco That Are Completely Free
While The Golden City is known for its beautiful sites and sounds, it is notoriously expensive for both visitors and locals alike. Free things to do in San Francisco are hard to come by, but it's worth exploring the city without having to break the bank. Here are the top...
5 New Spots To Eat and Drink in the Bay Area
The end of daylight saving time has ushered in an early dusk. Mercifully, there’s no shortage of new dining options across the Bay Area. Two Japanese restaurants, one a modest sushi bistro in SoMa, and the other an Iron Chef-helmed palace in Downtown Napa, opened last week. A pizzeria serving Roman pinsa and a new outpost of Johnny Doughnuts are helping diners carbo-load in Pac Heights. And in Oakland, a restaurant and gathering space called For the Culture has resurrected the pink stucco building that was home to Mexicali Rose for nearly a century.
Save Up to 50% at California's Great America Winterfest!
Step into a world of holiday magic at California’s Great America WinterFest!. The Bay Area’s most immersive holiday event returns this year, sparkling brighter than ever before. WinterFest brings holiday cheer to California’s Great America as the park is magically transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday festival. Guests can ice-skate in front of the iconic Carousel Columbia, take in the dazzling sights, sip on crafted hot chocolate, and marvel at spectacular live shows.
Dave Eggers’ Educational Nonprofit Marks 20 Years of Bringing ‘Writing to the Center’
Founded in the Mission 20 years ago, 826 Valencia continues to empower local youth by giving them the tools to succeed in writing. “Writing should be joyful and strange,” acclaimed Bay Area author Dave Eggers told The Standard on the symbolic birthday of his youth writing center, 826 Valencia. The SF-based nonprofit, co-founded by Eggers with educator Nínive Calegari and named for the street address in the Mission on which it was born, now has eight affiliated chapters across America and turned 20 this year on “8/26 Day.” But much of its mission—to empower under-resourced youth through individualized writing help—still remains the same.
24th Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest returns to the Bay Area
Founder and artistic director from the San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest, Micaya joined Jessica Wills with details on the upcoming festival. Watch the clip for a performance from some of the top talent in hip hop dancing.
Things To Do This Weekend November 11-12
Here are some fun events to attend this weekend in the Bay!
The SF Transgender Film Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Defiant Gender Rebels
This year, the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) falls on Sunday, Nov. 20. It is, by and large, a somber occasion intended to acknowledge lives lost to violence: One gun-safety group estimated that the murder rate among trans Americans—in particular, trans women of color—has doubled in four years.
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Thanksgiving Takeout: Where To Preorder Your Turkey Dinner in San Francisco
As Turkey Day draws closer, work may be gobbling up your time and inflation your grocery budget. CNN reports that a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner could cost about 13% more than last year. Or maybe you trust that the team at Cassava, Lily, Brenda’s or Che Fico can out-chef anything coming...
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening
The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
Like Butter: Life is smooth inside this 1926 Presidio Heights home, asking $11.35 million
There's a lot to like about this lovely yellow home. Built in 1924, she's a classical three-story beauty with several elegant windows, all ornately framed from the outside, set against the lush Cypress and eucalyptus trees of the Presidio. With the Presidio Golf Course barely more than a block to...
San Francisco Zoo Allowing Free Admission To Voters, Veterans & More!
Take a trip to #SFZoo tomorrow!
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
