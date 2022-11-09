Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Final results of Fauquier mayoral race expected Monday
The results of the race for Warrenton mayor will likely not be known until Nov. 14 due to dozens of “late-arriving” absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day, according to Alex Ables, the Fauquier County registrar. Additionally, as of Thursday, Ables said he estimates there...
Inside Nova
Kalenga, Rimeikis snag town council seats
Two familiar faces will rejoin their colleagues on Culpeper Town Council seats come January, according to unofficial vote totals on Nov. 8. With seven of eight precincts reporting on Election Night, Erick Kalenga was the highest vote-getter by earning 2,655 (39.73%) votes. Coming in second was Pranas Rimeikis with 1,963 (29.38% votes. Brian Brumfield-Horner came in last with 1,929 (28.87%) votes.
Inside Nova
Arlington Democrats promise to defend use of dropboxes, but may be playing defense
In its efforts to maintain all current 24-hour voting dropboxes sprinkled across the community, the Arlington County Democratic Committee may be going down, but it won’t be going down without a fight. Party leaders on Nov. 2 said that, once the Nov. 8 election was over, they planned a...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
Inside Nova
Democrats fare well in Manassas contest
Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night. With all but late-arriving absentee votes and provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes...
manassascitydemocrats.org
Seven of Our Nine Democratic Candidates Win Seats in the 2022 General Election!
Although two of our nine Democratic candidates were not elected this year, seven of our candidates were victorious in what had been predicted to be a difficult year, both nationally and locally, for the Democratic Party’s election prospects. Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton was elected to her third term in the...
Inside Nova
Carrera returning to Manassas Park council
Michael Carrera will return to Manassas Park’s City Council after serving on the body from 2014 to 2018 and losing a previous re-election bid. Incumbents Alanna Mensing and Haseeb Javed also won re-election Tuesday night, as the three winners were the only candidates who made the ballot for the three open seats on the seven-seat council.
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Inside Nova
Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga
A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials. Frank Washington, whose family is buried in one of the cemeteries, filed the lawsuit in Prince William County Circuit Court in August against the county, the Board of County Supervisors, interim County Executive Elijah Johnson and International Investments LLC.
Inside Nova
Fairfax supervisors prep 2023 legislative agenda
Fairfax County’s draft 2023 legislative agenda continues sounding the drum on several long-running themes, but includes a few new requests for the upcoming General Assembly session. “Much of the program remains the same, especially with respect to our fundamental priorities,” said Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock), chairman of the Board...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
Inside Nova
Civic Federation mulls slapdown of Arlington board members over governance
There’s no guarantee it will win ultimate passage, but a proposed resolution to be considered by the Arlington County Civic Federation makes it clear: Some people are really, really upset with the way the county’s leaders appear to be marginalizing voices that either don’t support their policies, or simply want to add input.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
loudounnow.com
Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun
Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race
Hundreds of supporters converged onto the third floor of The Park at 14th in Northwest Tuesday to celebrate Kenyan McDuffie’s victory over D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman for an at-large seat on the council. The post <strong>Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race</strong> appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
arlnow.com
What the election results mean for Missing Middle and minority politics in deep blue Arlington
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Arlington’s Missing Middle housing proposal has aroused plenty of passion, but the strong opposition (and support) only registered a blip in last night’s election results. Democrat incumbent Matt de Ferranti easily won his re-election bid for the Arlington County Board, with 61% of the...
nbc25news.com
Here's what parents decided in hotly contested US school board races
WASHINGTON (CITC) — Communities across the United States chose who they want leading their school districts during Tuesday's midterm elections. In some hotly contested races, topics such as book banning, gender identity curriculums and transparency were on the line. Here's what voters decided in some of the most closely...
cbs19news
Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
Frederick County elects its first African-American member to the County Council
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County native Kavonte Duckett broke barriers Tuesday by becoming the County Council’s first African-American member elected to office. “It is a surreal moment. Frederick County is celebrating 275 years of history next year, and to be the first – I would have never thought it,” Duckett said Tuesday night. “But I’m glad that I am in this position and I hope to bring a number of folks up behind me so that we can carry on this mantle.”
