BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One day. One city. Two duals. Two teams from Oklahoma. That's what the Mountain Hawks are facing on the second weekend of the dual season. Lehigh will welcome No. 11 Oklahoma State to Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall Saturday at noon before heading over to nearby Liberty High School to face Oklahoma at 3 p.m. as part of Journeymen WrangleMania. The Mountain Hawks opened the dual season with wins over No. 19 Oregon State and Sacred Heart, which helped Lehigh jump three spots to No. 14 in the latest NWCA poll. Lehigh won six of 10 bouts against a tough Oregon State squad and then dominated Sacred Heart for its first shutout in nearly two years. The Mountain Hawks held a 37-0 edge in takedowns and did not allow an offensive point.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO