Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Family Life with Jennifer Flavin After Calling Off Divorce (Exclusive)
It was a family date night for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. The couple, who had their daughters by their side, did not look like a family in turmoil when they hit the red carpet for Paramount+'s Tulsa King premiere on Wednesday night. The 76-year-old actor and his 54-year-old wife...
WUSA
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé's Kim Says She and Usman Are Soul Mates and Reacts to Being Called 'Delusional' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Kim is secure in her relationship with Usman despite facing intense criticism online. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Kim about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and she talked about her and Usman's unconventional relationship and why she is so invested.
WUSA
Natasha Parker on Serving as the Sole Witness at Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's 'Emotional' Courthouse Wedding
Natasha Parker was thrilled to play a special role in Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's big day. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor Nation star after Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and she opened up about being the sole witness at Joe and Serena's courthouse wedding last month.
WUSA
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
WUSA
Emma Thompson Says She Was 'Half Alive' After Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh's Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Emma Thompson is opening up about the numbing effect after her ex-husband, Kenneth Branagh's, affair with Helena Bonham Carter. The Oscar-winning actress told The New Yorker that finding out about the affair turned her into an emotional wreck, and she likened it to "shattered dishes." What's more, Thompson admitted that she felt humiliated upon finding out about it.
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
WUSA
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien
Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Pens Message to Ex Cole and the Internet After Polarizing Reunion Special
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey is addressing her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, as well as her online haters. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the wedding-packed finale episode of season 3 as well as the subsequent reunion special.
WUSA
Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!
Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!. The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.
WUSA
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'
Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life. While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt...
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Stars Alexa, Colleen and More Show Support for Zanab Amid 'Cuties Video,' Reunion Backlash
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Zanab Jaffrey is getting some love from herLove Is Blindseason 3 co-stars amid the fallout from the Netflix reality show's reunion special and subsequent "Cuties video." Zanab previously rejected...
WUSA
Chris Rock to Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
Chris Rock is going live -- on Netflix. The streaming service announced Thursday that the comedian will be the first artist to perform live on its platform, which will be streamed globally. Rock will take the stage from Hollywood, California, in early 2023 for the live comedy special, according to...
Comments / 0