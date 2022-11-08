ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Derrick Van Orden to Voters: ‘We Proved Last Night This Can Be Done’

“My message is very pure and simple. We want freedom, we want prosperity and we want security” – new Congressman-elect Derrick Van Orden. Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden flipped a Congressional district in western Wisconsin that had been in Democratic hands for 26 years. It was a bright spot for Republicans on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

New Wisconsin Wolf Hunt Plan Moves Away From Wolf Population Numbers

Wisconsin’s new wolf hunt plan doesn’t include a target number for the state’s wolf population. The Department of Natural Resources on Thursday unveiled its new plan. “The proposed draft Wolf Management Plan reflects the detailed and significant work done by DNR staff to ensure the health and stability of Wisconsin’s wolf population,” DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said in a statement.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy