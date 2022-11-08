ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change

Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha County, City Remain Divided Politically

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha continue to be split politically. While the county went largely for Republicans overall, the city remained strong for Democrats who carried every race both locally and statewide. State Assembly Incumbents Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad-whose districts cover the city-both won...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Clerk of Court, Sheriff Schmaling, state Sen. Wanggaard reelected without opposition

State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, handily won reelection in his strongly Republican district Tuesday, as did Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, in her strongly Democratic district. Rettinger. And, following redistricting, Waterford has a new state representative: Republican Nik Rettinger. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Clerk of Court Sam...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt

David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wgtd.org

Kenosha County Residents Asked to Test Internet Speed

Data collected from the speed test will be used to position the County for investment in broadband infrastructure, said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “Kenosha County residents need affordable, quick and efficient access to the internet,” said Kerkman. “By taking the speed test, residents can help the County attract necessary investments for our broadband infrastructure.”
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County Anti-Crime Plan referendum fails

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum to add 30-and-a-half positions to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was rejected by the voters of Washington County in the Nov. 8 midterm election. With 100% of precincts reporting, 39,793 people voted against the referendum (56.4%) and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
beckersdental.com

Wisconsin dental group to open 15th office

Milwaukee-based Dental Associates plans to open its 15th office in the state next year. The Glendale, Wisc.-based office, slated to open in the summer, will be the dental group's seventh location in the Milwaukee area, according to a Nov. 10 news release shared with Becker's. Dental Associates was founded in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Flight For Life opens new base of operations in Hartford

HARTFORD — Flight For Life moved into their new northern base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday, “We’ve obviously already served in Washington County for the past 38 years from different locations, whether it was Fond du Lac or Waukesha,” said Flight For Life Public Information Officer Scott Rinzel. “The move to Hartford really allows us to get closer to the communities that are really utilizing our service.”
HARTFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ten-month investigation leads to major drug bust in southeast Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – After a ten-month investigation, authorities in southeast Wisconsin arrested a major drug dealer and captured several items. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Kaleb ‘Band Gang’ Weaver was taken into custody on Thursday, November 10, and is being charged with several drug-related offenses.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI

