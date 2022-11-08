Read full article on original website
Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change
Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
wlip.com
Kenosha County, City Remain Divided Politically
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha continue to be split politically. While the county went largely for Republicans overall, the city remained strong for Democrats who carried every race both locally and statewide. State Assembly Incumbents Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad-whose districts cover the city-both won...
Milwaukee County voter turnout plummets in 2022 compared to 2018
Voter turnout plummeted more than 10 percent in Milwaukee County from 2018 to 2022, county election data shows.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brandtjen defeats Brown for re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district
MENOMONEE FALLS — State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, defeated Matt Brown, D-Menomonee Falls, in the race for the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district, winning 64.5% of the vote. Brandtjen won 22,277 votes over Brown’s 12,207. District 22 covers northeastern Waukesha County and south central and western...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County Clerk of Court, Sheriff Schmaling, state Sen. Wanggaard reelected without opposition
State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, handily won reelection in his strongly Republican district Tuesday, as did Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, in her strongly Democratic district. Rettinger. And, following redistricting, Waterford has a new state representative: Republican Nik Rettinger. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Clerk of Court Sam...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt
David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin, listed for the first time in 68 years, sold for $300,000 over the asking price — take a look inside
Also known as the Keland house, the Wisconsin property was built in 1954 for the family behind the manufacturing company SC Johnson.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
wgtd.org
Kenosha County Residents Asked to Test Internet Speed
Data collected from the speed test will be used to position the County for investment in broadband infrastructure, said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “Kenosha County residents need affordable, quick and efficient access to the internet,” said Kerkman. “By taking the speed test, residents can help the County attract necessary investments for our broadband infrastructure.”
Milwaukee students react to judge blocking Biden's student loan relief plan
UW Milwaukee senior student Marissa Stewart said she's been counting on the relief. As a Pell Grant recipient, she's eligible for up to $20,000 dollars under Biden's plan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County Anti-Crime Plan referendum fails
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum to add 30-and-a-half positions to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was rejected by the voters of Washington County in the Nov. 8 midterm election. With 100% of precincts reporting, 39,793 people voted against the referendum (56.4%) and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Unofficial election results for November 8, 2022 General Election in Washington County, WI
November 8, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the November 8, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Remember to refresh the page for updates. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, Jackson,...
beckersdental.com
Wisconsin dental group to open 15th office
Milwaukee-based Dental Associates plans to open its 15th office in the state next year. The Glendale, Wisc.-based office, slated to open in the summer, will be the dental group's seventh location in the Milwaukee area, according to a Nov. 10 news release shared with Becker's. Dental Associates was founded in...
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Flight For Life opens new base of operations in Hartford
HARTFORD — Flight For Life moved into their new northern base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday, “We’ve obviously already served in Washington County for the past 38 years from different locations, whether it was Fond du Lac or Waukesha,” said Flight For Life Public Information Officer Scott Rinzel. “The move to Hartford really allows us to get closer to the communities that are really utilizing our service.”
wearegreenbay.com
Ten-month investigation leads to major drug bust in southeast Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – After a ten-month investigation, authorities in southeast Wisconsin arrested a major drug dealer and captured several items. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Kaleb ‘Band Gang’ Weaver was taken into custody on Thursday, November 10, and is being charged with several drug-related offenses.
Judge: Northridge Mall demolition can go forward
The owners of Milwaukee's abandoned Northridge Mall have one week to submit a demolition plan, a judge ruled on Friday.
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
Comments / 0