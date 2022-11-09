Read full article on original website
Here’s where the MassGOP stands after Tuesday’s election
"I think the Republican Party is underwater and will be for years to come right now," one longtime consultant said. When state lawmakers convene for a new legislative session next year, there will be approximately 26 Republicans out of the 200 total seats in both chambers of the State House.
New representation in the State House for western Massachusetts
Next term, there will be a host of new and old faces when it comes to who will be representing the western part of the state.
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
spectrumnews1.com
Boston University professor breaks down the midterm election results
Spectrum News 1 spoke with Boston University assistant professor of health law, policy and management Matt Motta, who broke down the coming change in party in the Massachusetts governor's office. Democrat Maura Healey will be taking on the role of governor after winning her race against Republican Geoff Diehl Tuesday...
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
wamc.org
Dispatches from Election Day: Berkshire County voters at the polls in divisive 2022
On Tuesday, WAMC spoke with voters across our listening area about what was on their minds on Election Day. From the WAMC Berkshire Bureau, here's this dispatch from Western Massachusetts. On a bright and blustery November morning, Jaleixmarie Rosa Soto voted for the first time in her life at Conte...
spectrumnews1.com
Tuesday's election results a mixed bag for lawmakers in central Massachusetts
After winning re-election to the state House of Representatives Tuesday, state Rep. Paul Frost (R-Worcester) called being elected by voters a unique feeling. "You're humbled," Frost said. "I mean, to get the response I got, I'm just so humbled by that." What You Need To Know. Jim McGovern, Anne Gobi,...
Healey in Pittsfield to meet with elected officials
Gov-elect Maura Healey is traveling to Pittsfield on Thursday, November 10. Healey is looking to meet with local elected officials and emphasize her commitment to being Governor of Massachusetts.
This was Maura Healey’s message for the country in her first post-election CNN interview
“Representation matters and seeing is believing, and I hope that my election will affirm in those young people this idea, so important, that they can be anything they want to be.”. The day after her historic win in the gubernatorial race, Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healy spoke about the significance of...
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
See all Massachusetts 2022 election races that have been called
Voters turned out Tuesday across Massachusetts, casting ballots in high-profile statewide races and local contests with the potential to make history in a number of ways. In the governor’s race, the Associated Press declared Attorney General Maura Healey the winner shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Healey, the...
Maura Healey claims historic victory, elected first woman governor in Massachusetts
Healey, the Massachusetts Attorney General, overwhelmed her Republican opponent, Geoff Diehl, to put the governorship back in Democratic hands after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker didn't run again.
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Healey prevails in Massachusetts governor’s race, dealing historic win for LGBT community
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) is projected to be the next governor of the state. The victory will make her one of the two first openly lesbian governors in American history, should Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek (D) also win. The Associated Press called the race for her at...
WRGB
Pittsfield visited by Massachusetts first female and openly gay Governor-elect
Less than 48 hours after being elected as Massachusetts first female governor and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor in American history, Maura Healey was in Pittsfield this afternoon. Ensuring the residents of her state plans to be a governor for everyone in every corner of the...
wamc.org
With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023
Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker signs $3.76 billion economic development bill; addresses economy, housing, immigrants, clean energy
BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker today signed a $3.76 billion spending plan that promotes economic development, health and human services, clean energy and resiliency, expands affordable housing production and invests in Massachusetts communities, businesses and workers. The legislation signed today includes funding for several proposals introduced by the Baker-Polito Administration in the FORWARD economic development bill filed in April and in multiple supplemental budget proposals, including the most recent proposal from August to close out Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22).
Election Results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Check the latest election results from: (Note: New Hampshire polls begin closing at 7 p.m. Massachusetts polls close at 8 p.m.)MA Midterm Elections 2022NH Midterm Elections 2022
WKBW-TV
Massachusetts voters approve driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved a law that allows those in the U.S. illegally to obtain a driver’s license. The bill passed by a slim margin in the heavily Democratic state, which was on the receiving end of a plane full of migrants who were sent to the state by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
