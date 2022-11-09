Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
WEIRENS | Language Requirement: Too Much, Much Too Late?
I gazed into my notebook, flipping through to prepare for my upcoming German prelim. Hundreds of vocabulary words, massive verb charts and pages of practice sentences stared back at me. Hours of listening activities, speaking practice and YouTube University awaited afterward. But such is learning a language. The achievement of fluency requires a massive amount of time and effort. However, is this reward attainable for a college student pursuing a completely different and demanding course of study? Perhaps for a few, but on a broad scale I think not. I believe the ability to develop language skills at Cornell depends far more on the knowledge that students have brought to Cornell, and it is not enough to set them up for practical success in language studies.
Cornell Daily Sun
The Fantastic Tale of ‘Foul Lady Fortune’
It’s 1931 in Shanghai, and assassin Rosalind Lang is not happy with her newest assignment. She’s the main protagonist of author Chloe Gong’s newest book Foul Lady Fortune, with plenty of secrets to hide and complaints to voice. Her country is caught in the midst of a civil war as well as an imperialist invasion, and she has just been assigned the joint codename High Tide. The flirtatious other half of this operation is fellow agent Orion Hong, and the pair are tasked with investigating a series of murders under the guise of being a married couple. There’s just one small problem with this plan: the two can’t seem to get along.
