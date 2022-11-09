I gazed into my notebook, flipping through to prepare for my upcoming German prelim. Hundreds of vocabulary words, massive verb charts and pages of practice sentences stared back at me. Hours of listening activities, speaking practice and YouTube University awaited afterward. But such is learning a language. The achievement of fluency requires a massive amount of time and effort. However, is this reward attainable for a college student pursuing a completely different and demanding course of study? Perhaps for a few, but on a broad scale I think not. I believe the ability to develop language skills at Cornell depends far more on the knowledge that students have brought to Cornell, and it is not enough to set them up for practical success in language studies.

