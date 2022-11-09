Read full article on original website
El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library
EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Central Advances with Win Over Brawley
EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School football team defeated rival Brawley Union, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs at Cal Jones Field in El Centro on Thursday, Nov. 10, advancing the Spartans to the semifinals. Central (7-3 overall), seeded second in...
