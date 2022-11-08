ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saltwatersportsman.com

15,000 Redfish Released into Florida’s Indian River Lagoon

This event marks the first of many releases scheduled for Florida’s east coast over the next year. More than 50 onlookers gathered an at nondescript boat ramp in Cocoa Beach, Florida, to watch the release of approximately 15,000 juvenile redfish into the Indian River Lagoon. The initiative, titled “Release the East,” is part of a broader effort by Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA Florida) to revitalize the state’s dwindling redfish population, done in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) and Duke Energy.
COCOA BEACH, FL
sfstandard.com

Why Are Marines Working Unpaid Shifts as Security Guards at California Concerts?

Thanks to their depiction in Hollywood movies and military recruitment ads, members of the United States Marine Corps have a reputation for being highly trained soldiers, ready to ship off to the front lines at a moment’s notice. But at San Francisco’s inaugural Portola Festival this past September, PJ Lusk, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, found himself corralling concertgoers as a volunteer security guard.
CALIFORNIA STATE
irvinestandard.com

Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’

Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

List: Dog Friendly Restaurants in Southern California

If you’re a dog parent or just a dog lover, you need to check out this list of restaurants that serve food for both humans and dogs. The following list of restaurants will have your dog feeling just as loved and special as any other customer. The perfect list to celebrate their doggie birthdays!
NBC San Diego

So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ylhsthewrangler.com

The Tunnel of Terror: First Haunted Car Wash in Southern California

Are you ready to enter the Tunnel of Terror? As you arrive at the car wash, Michael Myers greets you. If a door is unlocked, it may be opened by an oncoming monster to enjoy the ride with you. Clowns might honk your horn or be holding a chainsaw. Going through the drive through, there is fog, flashy lights, and spine-chilling frights.
ANAHEIM, CA
daytrippen.com

Goat Hill Junction Free Miniature Train Rides Costa Mesa

Orange County Model Engineers operate Goat Hill Junction in Fairview Park. The engineers offer free train rides every third weekend of the month. The layout has grown from one tiny loop to over five miles of track. Trains take riders on a 15-minute journey around Fairview Park. Guests are welcome...
COSTA MESA, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly

Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
intheknow.com

This 19-year-old finds peace and nostalgia in his small Montana hometown

In this episode of In The Know: Walks of Life, a 19-year-old man reflects on the changes he’s undergone since leaving his small-town Montana hometown for college in Southern California. Now back in Montana for the summer after his freshman year, he contemplates the people who have stayed there and how it feels to have left.
MONTANA STATE
KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy