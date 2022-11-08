Read full article on original website
saltwatersportsman.com
15,000 Redfish Released into Florida’s Indian River Lagoon
This event marks the first of many releases scheduled for Florida’s east coast over the next year. More than 50 onlookers gathered an at nondescript boat ramp in Cocoa Beach, Florida, to watch the release of approximately 15,000 juvenile redfish into the Indian River Lagoon. The initiative, titled “Release the East,” is part of a broader effort by Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA Florida) to revitalize the state’s dwindling redfish population, done in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) and Duke Energy.
sfstandard.com
Why Are Marines Working Unpaid Shifts as Security Guards at California Concerts?
Thanks to their depiction in Hollywood movies and military recruitment ads, members of the United States Marine Corps have a reputation for being highly trained soldiers, ready to ship off to the front lines at a moment’s notice. But at San Francisco’s inaugural Portola Festival this past September, PJ Lusk, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, found himself corralling concertgoers as a volunteer security guard.
Makin Island Ready Group with 13th MEU Quietly Deploys from Naval Base San Diego
The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island and its ready group quietly departed Naval Base San Diego on Election Day for deployment in the Indo-Pacific Region. The ready group includes the amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage and the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Pendleton.
Third Year of La Niña Conditions Forecast, Indicating Dry Winter in Southern California
There is a 76% chance of La Niña conditions during the northern hemisphere winter, a U.S. government weather forecasting team announced on Thursday. The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This typically causes drier and warmer conditions in Southern...
This California City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
Bright object hovers over CA neighborhood an hour before moving away
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at San Diego reported watching and photographing a bright, hovering object that eventually slowly moved away after less than an hour at about 9 p.m. on April 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC Los Angeles
List: Dog Friendly Restaurants in Southern California
If you’re a dog parent or just a dog lover, you need to check out this list of restaurants that serve food for both humans and dogs. The following list of restaurants will have your dog feeling just as loved and special as any other customer. The perfect list to celebrate their doggie birthdays!
NBC San Diego
So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?
The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Man shot outside liquor store in Encinitas
The 30-year-old victim is in stable condition after being shot near a liquor store in Encinitas.
ylhsthewrangler.com
The Tunnel of Terror: First Haunted Car Wash in Southern California
Are you ready to enter the Tunnel of Terror? As you arrive at the car wash, Michael Myers greets you. If a door is unlocked, it may be opened by an oncoming monster to enjoy the ride with you. Clowns might honk your horn or be holding a chainsaw. Going through the drive through, there is fog, flashy lights, and spine-chilling frights.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
Here Is When And Where Tornados Can Form In California
'The state of California averages 11 tornados per year.'
daytrippen.com
Goat Hill Junction Free Miniature Train Rides Costa Mesa
Orange County Model Engineers operate Goat Hill Junction in Fairview Park. The engineers offer free train rides every third weekend of the month. The layout has grown from one tiny loop to over five miles of track. Trains take riders on a 15-minute journey around Fairview Park. Guests are welcome...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Had Caches of Guns, $50K in Cash, 3 Kilos of Coke and a Thousand Hits of Acid: SDPD
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
Valley Roadrunner
Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly
Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
Body found in La Mesa in March identified as missing El Cajon teen
The La Mesa Police Department identified the body of a young woman it found earlier this year in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd.
intheknow.com
This 19-year-old finds peace and nostalgia in his small Montana hometown
In this episode of In The Know: Walks of Life, a 19-year-old man reflects on the changes he’s undergone since leaving his small-town Montana hometown for college in Southern California. Now back in Montana for the summer after his freshman year, he contemplates the people who have stayed there and how it feels to have left.
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
