Pleasanton, CA

calmatters.network

Fallon Sports Park opens final phase

Dublin city leaders and community members celebrated at a recent ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony for the final phase of the 60-acre Fallon Sports Park. Various sports teams, residents and outdoor enthusiasts commingled with Mayor Melissa Hernandez and other prominent members of city government on Oct. 22 to watch the official park recognition event. Completed in three main phases, Fallon Sports Park rests on Lockhart Street in Dublin, between Gleason Drive and Central Parkway.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
oaklandside.org

OUSD school board race: Brouhard, Resnick, Bachelor pull ahead

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the latest results at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. See results for other Oakland races here. Three seats were up for election on the Oakland Unified School District board this year, in districts 2, 4, and 6. Each race featured three candidates, a field that included parents, former teachers, and activists.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco

(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland City Council races: Janani Ramachandran declares victory in District 4

Janani Ramachandran became the first Oakland City Council candidate to declare victory in the Nov. 8 election, where she’s running to represent District 4. “Ramachandran will be the youngest Councilmember to ever be elected in Oakland’s history—at age 30,” her campaign said in a press release Thursday morning. “She will also be the city’s first South Asian Councilmember, and the first queer woman of color to be elected to the City Council.”
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

2.8 earthquake reported in Alamo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.8 earthquake was reported in Alamo Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened at around 8:31 p.m. Based on the coordinates provided by USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter is approximately two miles west of Hap Magee Ranch Park in Danville. Alamo is an […]
ALAMO, CA
calmatters.network

Slow-growth candidates dominate Pleasanton City Council election

Incumbent Julie Testa and newcomer Jeff Nibert, the two City Council candidates who most supported slow growth in Pleasanton, controlled their respective election races while the formality of Mayor Karla Brown’s reelection unopposed was confirmed. Nibert, a planning commissioner for the city, has declared victory with his Election Night...
PLEASANTON, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger

Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Friday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. As of Thursday night, Doan leads with 56.8% of the vote, or 5,993 votes. Esparza has... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Rink returning to City Center

Alamo resident and famed figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is set to join city and venue officials at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon this week for the opening of the outdoor seasonal ice rink bearing her name at the shopping center. Yamaguchi will be joined by Mayor Dave Hudson...
SAN RAMON, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
FREMONT, CA
kalw.org

Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race

Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
OAKLAND, CA

