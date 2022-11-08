Read full article on original website
CIF North Coast Section high school football scores: NCS playoff brackets, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 CIF North Coast Section high school football playoffs kick off on Friday (November 11) with first-round games across the Northern California Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area. There are several intriguing matchups in the Division I/Open bracket, including Antioch at Pittsburg and ...
Hayward, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hayward. The Salesian College Preparatory football team will have a game with Moreau Catholic High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. The Del Norte High School - Crescent City football team will have a game with Tennyson High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
Ex-WSU coach who was fired for being unvaccinated is now coaching at a Bay Area HS
Rolovich is now an assistant for the San Marin Mustangs.
calmatters.network
Fallon Sports Park opens final phase
Dublin city leaders and community members celebrated at a recent ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony for the final phase of the 60-acre Fallon Sports Park. Various sports teams, residents and outdoor enthusiasts commingled with Mayor Melissa Hernandez and other prominent members of city government on Oct. 22 to watch the official park recognition event. Completed in three main phases, Fallon Sports Park rests on Lockhart Street in Dublin, between Gleason Drive and Central Parkway.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
oaklandside.org
OUSD school board race: Brouhard, Resnick, Bachelor pull ahead
Editor’s note: This story was updated with the latest results at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. See results for other Oakland races here. Three seats were up for election on the Oakland Unified School District board this year, in districts 2, 4, and 6. Each race featured three candidates, a field that included parents, former teachers, and activists.
Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco
(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
oaklandside.org
Oakland City Council races: Janani Ramachandran declares victory in District 4
Janani Ramachandran became the first Oakland City Council candidate to declare victory in the Nov. 8 election, where she’s running to represent District 4. “Ramachandran will be the youngest Councilmember to ever be elected in Oakland’s history—at age 30,” her campaign said in a press release Thursday morning. “She will also be the city’s first South Asian Councilmember, and the first queer woman of color to be elected to the City Council.”
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
2.8 earthquake reported in Alamo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.8 earthquake was reported in Alamo Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened at around 8:31 p.m. Based on the coordinates provided by USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter is approximately two miles west of Hap Magee Ranch Park in Danville. Alamo is an […]
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
calmatters.network
Slow-growth candidates dominate Pleasanton City Council election
Incumbent Julie Testa and newcomer Jeff Nibert, the two City Council candidates who most supported slow growth in Pleasanton, controlled their respective election races while the formality of Mayor Karla Brown’s reelection unopposed was confirmed. Nibert, a planning commissioner for the city, has declared victory with his Election Night...
San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger
Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Friday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. As of Thursday night, Doan leads with 56.8% of the vote, or 5,993 votes. Esparza has... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
calmatters.network
Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Rink returning to City Center
Alamo resident and famed figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is set to join city and venue officials at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon this week for the opening of the outdoor seasonal ice rink bearing her name at the shopping center. Yamaguchi will be joined by Mayor Dave Hudson...
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
sfstandard.com
With 40% of San Francisco Ballots Uncounted, Here Are the Paths to Victory
The SF Department of Elections announced this morning that 40% of San Francisco ballots remain uncounted, which means that there’s still plenty of room for movement in close races. From here on in, it’s a slow bandage-ripping-off process as we’ll receive results every day at 4 p.m. from Thursday...
nomadlawyer.org
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
calmatters.network
Election: Pleasanton Unified's Measure I bond gains ground, but still trails in latest results
Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I, a $395 million general obligation bond to fund facilities improvements, picked up a few more votes toward approval but still remained roughly 1.75% short of passing, according to the election results update issued Thursday. Measure I, one of the most significant items on...
kalw.org
Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race
Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
