For the first time ever, there is going to be a major crossover in the NCIS franchise — and it’s going to put members of all three teams in danger!. NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles will be uniting for one personal, high-stakes case in a three-hour Monday, January 2 crossover event on CBS, and that requires some shuffling of the schedule. It all kicks off with NCIS at 8/7c, followed by Hawai’i at 9/8c, then LA at 10/9c. (The first two shows both move up an hour, while LA moves from its usual Sunday night time slot.) Check out the photo above to see cast members from all three shows together on the set of NCIS‘ lab.

