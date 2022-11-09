Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Finn Wolfhard Is a Good Kisser
Millie Bobby Brown is spilling all of the tea from the Upside Down!. The Stranger Things star, 18, recently sat down with Vanity Fair to take their famous lie detector test, where she had no choice but to dish the dirt on some of her co-stars from the hit Netflix series.
Clayton News Daily
Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon Recreate Iconic Spaghetti Breakfast From ‘Elf’ in New TikTok
Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon are bringing the magic of Elf back to life. The hilarious duo teamed up for a TikTok video that took a page from one of the many iconic scenes in the Christmas film. Set to TikTok’s viral “a negroni sbagliato w prosecco,” Ferrell and Fallon...
Clayton News Daily
'NCIS' Says Aloha to a Three-Show Crossover Event and Reveals the Airdate and Storyline!
The Fall 2022 season of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off with a crossover episode with NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon) taking part in a case in Washington, D.C., where they just happened to be when the action began, and that later moved to Hawaii where the aloha cast was joined by NCIS regulars Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).
King Charles Reportedly ‘Deeply Regrets’ Making Prince William And Prince Harry Walk Behind Diana’s Coffin: ‘They’re Haunted’
King Charles’ biggest regret in life, according to Christopher Andersen’s new book, The King: The Life of Charles III, was making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their late mother Princess Diana’s coffin during her funer...
Clayton News Daily
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos' label, Quality Control Music.
Clayton News Daily
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: See Eliza’s Leap of Faith as She Heads to Justin in Baltimore (VIDEO)
Eliza Isichei shocked everyone left in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12 when she told Rodney Matthews, who she’s been dating for most of this season, that she made a mistake she now aims to correct. The breakup prompted Eliza to leave the beach as well as the heartbroken Rodney. And in this TV Insider exclusive clip, the islanders are still reeling from the departures, but Eliza is far away from paradise. In the clip from Monday’s upcoming episode, Eliza arrives in Baltimore to tell Justin Glaze that she should have chosen him.
Clayton News Daily
‘NCIS’verse Event Date Set — Who’s Crossing Over? Who’s in Danger? (PHOTO)
For the first time ever, there is going to be a major crossover in the NCIS franchise — and it’s going to put members of all three teams in danger!. NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles will be uniting for one personal, high-stakes case in a three-hour Monday, January 2 crossover event on CBS, and that requires some shuffling of the schedule. It all kicks off with NCIS at 8/7c, followed by Hawai’i at 9/8c, then LA at 10/9c. (The first two shows both move up an hour, while LA moves from its usual Sunday night time slot.) Check out the photo above to see cast members from all three shows together on the set of NCIS‘ lab.
Clayton News Daily
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Buy Stake in Italian Soccer Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Longtime morning talk show host Kelly Ripa and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, have purchased a stake in A.S.D. Campobasso 1919, a small soccer club in the fifth tier of Italian football. The duo has come aboard the ownership group as minority...
Clayton News Daily
‘The Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek: Judith Makes a Statement in Penultimate Episode (VIDEO)
Woah, Judith Grimes! Cailey Fleming‘s little ass-kicker isn’t so little anymore, and she’s got some important things to say. In this exclusive The Walking Dead clip from this Sunday’s penultimate episode titled “Family,” Judith makes a stand for what she, and her family, believes in, launching into a mini-speech that reminds us a lot of her father Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his many inspiring moments.
