WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution
Article 22, also known as Proposal 5, will guarantee the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Poll after poll has shown strong support in Vermont for abortion rights generally as well as for the ballot initiative in question. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.
WCAX
Vermont officials poised to review renewable energy policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Net metering advocates want Vermont to consider raising compensation for solar producers, saying the state is greatly undervaluing the energy the home producers contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals. But utilities have also pushed back, saying the current compensation rates are not sustainable over the long haul for non-solar customers that bear the brunt of energy infrastructure costs.
Vermont voters pass constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting slavery
Partial results released Tuesday night by the Secretary of State’s Office showed supporters of Proposal 2 outnumbering opponents 82%-11%. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont voters pass constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting slavery.
How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House
Democrats have never held this many seats in the lower chamber, and no single party has controlled this many districts in the chamber since 1966, according to state records. Read the story on VTDigger here: How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House.
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
mynbc5.com
Voters say yes for Vermont Proposal 2: Abolish slavery
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters overwhelmingly voted yes toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. With Tuesday's vote, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to say slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited. The proposal had to pass two different makeups of the Vermont Senate and the Vermont House of Representatives before being voted on by Vermonters.
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
Proposed State Rules
The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
WCAX
Sanders: An election of huge consequence
Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate. Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer. Updated: 2 hours ago. Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Coasts to Fourth Term
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott won a fourth term on Tuesday as he coasted to victory over Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel, according to unofficial results. Meanwhile, Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor, treasurer, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general all prevailed in lopsided victories, underscoring the party’s dominance in statewide races — other than the governorship.
Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont
The popular incumbent defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel, who is best known for her activism around housing and the opioid epidemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Lieutenant Governor's race: See results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont residents will head to the polls on Election Day to cast their ballot for the state's next lieutenant governor in a race between David Zuckerman and Sen. Joe Benning. This year, former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman (D-VT) is running to take back his old job...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Congress - See election results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
Almost 9 in 10 Vermont voters rejected indentured servitude Tuesday
Vermont is the only state that has a constitutional provision permitting involuntary servitude to pay a debt, damage, fine, or cost.
mynbc5.com
Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
mynbc5.com
Veteran from Vermont raises awareness about burn pits following battle with cancer
RUPERT, Vt. — "I think it's like being on a ticking time bomb," said 69-year-old Danny Pinsonault when asked about his brain cancer diagnosis. Pinsonault served in the U.S. military as a master sergeant in Kuwait from 2002 to 2003. A 30-year Army Reserve veteran, he served in active duty in Kuwait during that period.
WCAX
Vermont voters make their voices heard on this Election Day
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters across our region made their voices count on this Election Day. Mail-in ballots meant fewer people at the polls, but there was still a steady stream throughout the day for the midterm election. I asked Vermont voters what issues and offices brought them out. “I...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
