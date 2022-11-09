ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
WCAX

Vermont officials poised to review renewable energy policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Net metering advocates want Vermont to consider raising compensation for solar producers, saying the state is greatly undervaluing the energy the home producers contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals. But utilities have also pushed back, saying the current compensation rates are not sustainable over the long haul for non-solar customers that bear the brunt of energy infrastructure costs.
WCAX

Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades

Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
mynbc5.com

Voters say yes for Vermont Proposal 2: Abolish slavery

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters overwhelmingly voted yes toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. With Tuesday's vote, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to say slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited. The proposal had to pass two different makeups of the Vermont Senate and the Vermont House of Representatives before being voted on by Vermonters.
WCAX

Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
sevendaysvt

Proposed State Rules

The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
WCAX

Sanders: An election of huge consequence

Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate. Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer. Updated: 2 hours ago. Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer.
sevendaysvt

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Coasts to Fourth Term

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott won a fourth term on Tuesday as he coasted to victory over Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel, according to unofficial results. Meanwhile, Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor, treasurer, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general all prevailed in lopsided victories, underscoring the party’s dominance in statewide races — other than the governorship.
mynbc5.com

Vermont Lieutenant Governor's race: See results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont residents will head to the polls on Election Day to cast their ballot for the state's next lieutenant governor in a race between David Zuckerman and Sen. Joe Benning. This year, former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman (D-VT) is running to take back his old job...
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Congress - See election results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
mynbc5.com

Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
WCAX

Vermont voters make their voices heard on this Election Day

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters across our region made their voices count on this Election Day. Mail-in ballots meant fewer people at the polls, but there was still a steady stream throughout the day for the midterm election. I asked Vermont voters what issues and offices brought them out. “I...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
