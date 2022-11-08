Read full article on original website
Georgia candidate makes history as first known Muslim and Palestinian woman elected to state House
Ruwa Romman remembers the sadness she felt as an 8-year-old girl sitting in the back of a school bus watching classmates point to her house and erupt in vicious laughter.
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo will represent...
Warnock's church could face subpoena after failing to respond to Georgia secretary of state
Georgia senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock's Ebenezer Building Foundation has failed to respond to an October inquiry into its charitable status in the state.
Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race
NBC News projects that Nevada Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak will not win another term after losing to the sheriff of Clark County Republican Joe Lombardo. Nov. 12, 2022.
McConnell turns to Brian Kemp to help save Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
The Georgia governor is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
Live Results: Georgia votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Georgia Election Results: Secretary of State, Attorney General, Lt. Governor and more
In addition to governor and senator, many top Georgia seats were on the line in the 2022 midterm election. Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger overcame the challenge of Democrat Bee Nguyen. More Georgia results:. Democrat Jen Jordan faced Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Here is a list...
Kemp, Abrams fight Round 2 in Georgia’s race for governor
ATLANTA — One of the biggest races on the ballot Tuesday is the race for governor. Gov. Brian Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
Stacey Abrams concedes governor’s race, says she won’t stop fighting for Georgians
ATLANTA — Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams conceded to Republican Brian Kemp in their rematch to become Georgia governor. Abrams delivered her concession speech after 11 p.m. Tuesday night in front of her supporters in downtown Atlanta. Abrams says even though her campaign for Georgia governor came up short, she won’t stop fighting for Georgians.
Live results: Georgia Senate, governor’s races
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Why AP called Georgia governor race for Brian Kemp
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED GEORGIA FOR BRIAN KEMP. Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp racked up enough of a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams that she could not catch up given the number of outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds. That’s what led AP to call the gubernatorial contest...
Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Georgia 2022 Midterm election results
ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
