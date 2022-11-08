ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WXIA 11 Alive

Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia 2022 Midterm election results

ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
