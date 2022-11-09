Read full article on original website
Purdue 8th and 9th at NCAA Regional
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Purdue cross country team finished eighth and ninth at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships on Friday morning in Terre Haute, Indiana. Sophomore Nathan Walker led the men's squad in the 10k race and senior Emma Tate earned the women's team's best finish in the 6k event on a cool, overcast day at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. Six of Purdue's 14 runners notched personal-best times on Friday, and another three ran their respective distances for the first time.
#15 Purdue Falls 1-3 to #6 Ohio State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –No. 15 Purdue volleyball's three-match win streak was snapped by No. 6 Ohio State with a 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 16-25, 13-25) decision inside Holloway Gymnasium. With the result, Purdue falls to 18-7, 9-6 in Big Ten play while Ohio State improves to 18-5, 14-1 in Big Ten play.
Easterbrook Signs National of Letter with Purdue Men’s Golf
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue head coach Rob Bradley has announced that Sam Easterbrook has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Boilermaker program for the 2023-24 season. Colvin submitted his paperwork Wednesday and is officially a member of the Purdue men's golf program. Easterbrook is the...
Roff Welcomes 2023 Signing Class
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Six student-athletes have signed to join the Purdue soccer program for the 2023 season, coach Drew Roff has announced. This year's signing class features Lauren Adam (Noblesville, Indiana), Cassidy Brown (Caldwell, New Jersey), Lida Dodge (Wilmette, Illinois), Charlotte Huggard (Plymouth, Michigan), Lauren Omholt (McKinney, Texas) and Moriah Watkins (Memphis, Tennessee).
Shondell Ushers in Nation's #3 Recruiting Class
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Head coach Dave Shondell welcomed in the 2023 signing class today, featuring six players: Taylor Anderson, Chloe Chicoine, Grace Heaney, Julia Kane, Rachel Williams and Kenna Wollard. The class ranks No. 3 in the nation according to PrepVolleyball.com, which ties the 2014 Signing Day as the highest ranked class in program history.
