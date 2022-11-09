TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Purdue cross country team finished eighth and ninth at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships on Friday morning in Terre Haute, Indiana. Sophomore Nathan Walker led the men's squad in the 10k race and senior Emma Tate earned the women's team's best finish in the 6k event on a cool, overcast day at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. Six of Purdue's 14 runners notched personal-best times on Friday, and another three ran their respective distances for the first time.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO