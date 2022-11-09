Read full article on original website
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama's next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Results: Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Republican Blake Masters in critical Arizona Senate contest
Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters in Arizona's high-profile Senate race. Arizona, which Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, is once again a battleground state. A Masters win could have helped Republicans win control of the currently 50-50 Senate. Election 2022 Arizona Results...
Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. Tim Scott defeated Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews to represent South Carolina in the US Senate. Scott, the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction, had an enormous fundraising advantage over Matthews. Scott's name is routinely mentioned among those who could run for...
Live Results: Incumbent Republican Sen. Jerry Moran beat Democrat Mark Holland in Kansas' US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran beat Democrat Mark Holland to represent Kansas in the US Senate. As a senator from a state that is 87.5% farmland, Moran advocates for the agriculture sector. No Democrat has won a US Senate seat in Kansas for 90 years. Election...
Live Results: Republican Sen. James Lankford won against Democrat Madison Horn in one of two US Senate elections in Oklahoma
Election 2022 Oklahoma Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent James Lankford won the Oklahoma US Senate race against Democrat Madison Horn. Polls closed at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in the red state. In a rare case, both of the state's US Senate seats are up for grabs this...
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
Washington Examiner
Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors
Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race
Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
Navy Times
Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election
WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
These OKC Democrats flipped GOP-held seats four years ago. Can they hold them?
State Sen. Carri Hicks makes a succinct pitch as to why local residents should give her four more years in the Oklahoma Legislature. When knocking on doors in her district that stretches from Bethany to The Village, she reminds voters she’s a former public school teacher who is fighting to lower health care...
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
WPFO
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
GOP Candidate Who Repeated Cat Litter Myth Wins Oklahoma School Chief Post In Landslide
Ryan Walters, the Republican school superintendent candidate in Oklahoma who repeated an urban legend about schoolchildren identifying as cats and demanding to use kitty litter, won his race in a landslide. Walters, a former state Teacher of the Year finalist from the eastern Oklahoma town of McAlester, beat Democrat Jena...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the speakers at former President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, said that if Republicans win control of Congress next week, they will use their power of the purse to cut off military aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders. "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," she said, to cheers from the crowd.
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee won election to the House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. For Lee, it’s the second time she’s made history. Four years ago, Lee became the first African American woman from the region elected to the state House in Harrisburg.
