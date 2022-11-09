ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 4

Related
Business Insider

Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Tim Scott defeated Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews to represent South Carolina in the US Senate. Scott, the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction, had an enormous fundraising advantage over Matthews. Scott's name is routinely mentioned among those who could run for...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ARKANSAS STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race

Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Navy Times

Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
The Week

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the speakers at former President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, said that if Republicans win control of Congress next week, they will use their power of the purse to cut off military aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders. "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," she said, to cheers from the crowd.
DES MOINES, IA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy